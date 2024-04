In one of the final scenes in Netflix’s new sports drama, The Beautiful Game, Micheal Ward’s Vinny quotes a famous saying, “We don’t save ourselves, we save each other.” This is an overarching philosophy that ties every bit and piece of the film together, allowing it to soar high on emotions without necessarily relying on groundbreaking storytelling.

The relationship between underdogs and sports dramas has always been built on a bedrock of tried-and-tested templates. The Beautiful Game tries to bring in some new ideas even within the limitations of the format. The choice of sport, for instance, is an International Homeless World Cup. The story is set in motion as coach Mal, a delicate yet ambitious yesteryear footballer, played by an impressive Bill Nighy, brings the level-headed Vinny into a pack of five homeless men, who are set to represent England at the International Homeless Football tournament in Rome.

The novel treatment in The Beautiful Game takes centre stage, featuring political undertones and inclusive portrayals of characters, as the team consists of six men from diverse racial and cultural backgrounds. This isn’t quite the Olympics or the FIFA World Cup, where white men majorly represent England. It is instead a competition to be seen in the context of homelessness.

Despite being a sports drama, which awaits the expected triumph of the underdogs in the end, The Beautiful Game doesn’t depend on the chills before the end. Instead, it finds its heart in the breezy exchange of wits, which prevents it from becoming a preachy melodrama.