'Marigold' movie review: A fresh take on the crime thriller genre

Glimpses of director Raghavendra Naik's Marigold, released intermittently, hinted that this is not your usual run-of-the-mill film and that it has something interesting to attract viewers, especially the title, in line with the film's theme, and the prospect of watching Diganth in a different shade. Mostly known for his loverboy image and good comic timing, Diganth appears in Marigold as a criminal named Krishna. From the very outset, Marigold stands out as anything but ordinary because it is not action-filled but rather more dialogue-oriented, the credit to which should first go to dialogue writer Raghu Niduvalli.
The film, which has long been in the making, revolves around a group of criminals and their pursuit of golden biscuits. Krishna (Diganth), a habitual criminal, and his gang do everything in their power for a box of golden biscuits. The film, which starts with a seemingly small deal, eventually becomes about Krishna's grand scheme to steal millions worth of golden biscuits so that he can be settled in life. Joining him in his mission are Sonu (Sangeetha Sringeri), Gilki (Yash Shetty), and Sudhi (Sudhir Balraj). Whether or not these four will manage to get their hands on the golden biscuits and be settled in life form the crux of the story.
On the surface, Marigold, which follows a dialogue-oriented narrative, might seem like a simple tale, but director Raghavendra Naik infuses its plot with numerous twists, making it an engaging watch. It could have become a dull film but for the punch lines by Raghu Niduvalli that add life to the story. What also helps elevate the lines is how various actors deliver them in the film, ensuring that it doesn't bore you out.
Another primary attraction of Marigold is the performances, especially with regard to the chemistry between the actors Diganth and Sampath Maitreya. Diganth, in particular, impeccably portrays Krishna's character, effortlessly switching between delivering punchy dialogues while maintaining the comic timing and exhibiting heroism. Sanpath, in the role of a police constable, delivers one of his best performances, handling various shades with finesse. Even Sangeetha Sringeri, who is otherwise seen in girl-next-door roles, plays a slightly bolder character and she handles it well with able support from Sudhir Balraj and Yash Shetty.
Even though Marigold offers a different take on the crime thriller genre, its production quality leaves something to be desired and release timing should have been reconsidered. On the technical front, the songs by Veer Samarth aren't particularly memorable, and even the background score appears average. Nonetheless, KS Chandrashekar's cinematography is impressive. The juxtaposition between dry land and moments of romance effectively portrays whether romance can be a weakness in a criminal, capturing the essence of the narrative.
The film subtly highlights the repercussions of being money-minded, as illustrated by a poignant line that roughly translates thus: "We should aim to earn enough money to look after ourselves, without going beyond that, and should be vigilant in safeguarding our bounty." This sentiment resonates throughout the crime thriller, explaining the depth of human motivations and consequences.
Marigold could appeal to those who enjoy films with a mix of comedy, suspense, and thrills. Its dialogues, engaging narrative, good performances, and the opportunity to see Diganth in a new light make it a worthy watch for viewers seeking a fresh experience.
Marigold
Director: Raghavendra Naik
Cast: Diganth, Sangeetha Sringeri, Sudhir Balraj, and Yash Shetty
Rating : 3/5