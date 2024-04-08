'Marigold' movie review: A fresh take on the crime thriller genre

Glimpses of director Raghavendra Naik's Marigold, released intermittently, hinted that this is not your usual run-of-the-mill film and that it has something interesting to attract viewers, especially the title, in line with the film's theme, and the prospect of watching Diganth in a different shade. Mostly known for his loverboy image and good comic timing, Diganth appears in Marigold as a criminal named Krishna. From the very outset, Marigold stands out as anything but ordinary because it is not action-filled but rather more dialogue-oriented, the credit to which should first go to dialogue writer Raghu Niduvalli.

The film, which has long been in the making, revolves around a group of criminals and their pursuit of golden biscuits. Krishna (Diganth), a habitual criminal, and his gang do everything in their power for a box of golden biscuits. The film, which starts with a seemingly small deal, eventually becomes about Krishna's grand scheme to steal millions worth of golden biscuits so that he can be settled in life. Joining him in his mission are Sonu (Sangeetha Sringeri), Gilki (Yash Shetty), and Sudhi (Sudhir Balraj). Whether or not these four will manage to get their hands on the golden biscuits and be settled in life form the crux of the story.

On the surface, Marigold, which follows a dialogue-oriented narrative, might seem like a simple tale, but director Raghavendra Naik infuses its plot with numerous twists, making it an engaging watch. It could have become a dull film but for the punch lines by Raghu Niduvalli that add life to the story. What also helps elevate the lines is how various actors deliver them in the film, ensuring that it doesn't bore you out.