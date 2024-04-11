Maidaan movie review: The ball rolls on familiar grounds in this uneven sports drama

CHENNAI : Sports dramas already have anticipation and excitement ingrained in them. However, sports drama tropes have been utilised in many films over the years right from 'Chak De India' (2007) to '83' (2021). Based on the real-life story of Syed Abdul Rahim (Ajay Devgn), who coached the Indian football team from 1950 to 1963, 'Maidaan' walks on familiar terrain: A coach with a dream assembles a new team, faces some setbacks along the way, and finally rises to glory. The narrative beats feel all too similar. The scenes never turn a moment into a spectacle. It is only in the final act that the film manages to rouse emotions by combining AR Rahman’s epic music and Devgn’s staggering presence, which are further enhanced by some inventive visuals. While these sequences leave you high-spirited, it is not enough to completely satisfy you.

The film delves directly into the story without giving us details about Rahim’s past life and why he wants to coach the Indian football team. We fail to understand the underlying reasons behind Rahim’s unconventional coaching style, his stiff demeanour, or his grating straightforwardness while he talks. Bereft of much backstory, we follow him on his ‘dream’, about which we are just told but never made to believe. While Amitabh Bachchan’s character in 'Jhund' (2022) didn’t have much background either, the film was not just a celebration of the man but also of the lives he shaped. On the other hand, 'Maidaan' fall into the same old conventions of the genre, with no coherent voice at its core, other than that of nationalistic glory.

Hold no doubts, the story of Rahim is riveting and full of unshattered determination. However, it doesn’t find the right expression through this film. Some aspects of his life, like his chain-smoking, or the complex relationship with his son, are highlighted but never underlined. What is it that Rahim did which made the Indian team fare well at international tournaments? Where did his insights come from and what is his thought process like? Questions like these remain unresolved. Further, the team players, which he finds from every nook and corner of the country, just end up becoming faces without any individual quality. An early scene with one of the players from Secunderabad starts with a promise. However, it ends rather awkwardly at a tea stall later and an opportunity to carve out a defining moment is lost. Through all of this, it begins to feel that there is an obsessive focus on Devgn’s character while the players are not given as much attention. After all, it was their story as much as it was Rahim’s.

Devgn seldom bats an eye as he maintains a serious face throughout the film. One can say that it is a sincere performance but does it make the film better? Not often. It seems that Sharma’s gaze is filled with an unnatural admiration for the actor, which ultimately confines Devgn’s performance. Priyamani packs a punch through her portrayal of Rahim’s wife.