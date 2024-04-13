'Jai Ganesh' movie review: Superhero origin story sans heft

Ranjith Sankar’s penchant to spotlight sociopolitical issues concerning Kerala gets a new addition with his latest outing, 'Jai Ganesh'. This time around, the filmmaker has got a differently-abled protagonist at the centre. The film, which unmistakably has shades of Ranjith’s previous films like 'Passenger' (2009) and 'Arjunan Sakshi' (2011), tries to be many things at once. A superhero origin story rooted in reality without anything supernatural to it, an inspirational tale of an underdog, a revenge drama, a gripping survival thriller and a social commentary.

While it is passable enough with its judicious running time of just above two hours thanks to Sangeeth Pratap’s neat editing, one wishes if the writing was not this unimaginative and unfocused. The filmmaker seems to be stuck in the sensibilities from the times of his notable debut film, 'Passenger'. The novelty of the premise involving a differently-abled lead deserved better plot devices, particularly in terms of depicting police officers and their interactions.

Much like how 'Arjunan Sakshi' discussed the obstacles of making the Kochi Metro Rail project a reality back then, this film also seems to be born out of a pressing matter related to Kochi—the infamous Brahmapuram fiasco, which reached a crescendo last year when a fire broke out at the waste dumping site. While other parts of Kochi city are not much affected by the solid waste plant, it is not the same for the residents living in proximity.

'Jai Ganesh' does try to tackle this issue head-on with a subplot involving a father and daughter, where it partly evolves into a high-stakes police procedural. The problem of the film’s generic script is that it fails to be emotionally resonant while handling such a sensitive subject.