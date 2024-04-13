'Night Curfew' review: Malashree’s action takes centre stage in this medical thriller

While the world has moved on from the pandemic to a reasonable extent, filmmakers continue to revisit that chaotic era, and this latest film, 'Night Curfew', joins that list. Although its arrival in theatres is delayed, the film not only portrays the effect of the pandemic, it also delves into the complexities of crime and societal unrest. Ravindra Venshi deftly intertwines real-life incidents into the film and adds a compelling crime story on top of it.

At the centre of all things is Malashree, who plays a doctor. However, her character is not confined to the traditional image of a doctor. Instead, her presence brings a blend of action and medical expertise to the screen, set against the backdrop of a hospital. The audiences are taken back to the grim realities of the pandemic era – the sight of masked faces, the loss of livelihoods, and the tragic loss of lives. It is within this milieu that we encounter Durga (Malashree), a doctor who has previously served in the army, navigating the challenges of hospital life. With each passing day, Durga grapples with a pervasive sense of loneliness and despair, firmly believing that preserving faith is paramount in the face of adversity.

She is joined by Vedha (Ranjani Raghavan), another dedicated doctor. Durga, along with Vedha, apart from dealing with the COVID patients, confronts a challenge when a mysterious patient is brought into the hospital at midnight. What begins as a routine medical case soon spirals into a complex web of intrigue, as the patient’s so-called relatives demand justice for her untimely demise.

The suspicion arises when one such relative, Raghuram (Pramod Shetty), demands a medical certificate citing COVID-19 as the cause of the lady’s death, raising questions about the misuse of the pandemic’s name for personal gain. But upon closer inspection, the doctors make a shocking discovery: the lady was murdered, and COVID had nothing to do with it. Meanwhile, another parallel story revolves around two commoners, Sadhu Kokila and Manju Pavagada.

Both confined within four walls, desperate to have liquor, go out to steal a few bottles at a shop, only to stumble upon a man, whom they think is dead but later realise that he was intoxicated, and he has a connection to the incident at the hospital. What unfolds next within the hospital walls forms the rest of the story. Amidst allegations of foul play and the quest for a death certificate, the story explains how even the sanctity of life is commodified for profit and how a few people used the opportunity of the pandemic for their own benefit. It also recalls the dilemmas faced by frontline workers and the fragile balance between public health and personal life.

The film puts the spotlight on Malashree. While her portrayal is positioned as an underdog, in the role of a doctor, Malashree takes charge of the film as a hero and delivers a flurry of hard-hitting punches on the villains, while she brings an investigative side to her shade. The film also has Rangayana Raghura in a guest role as a police officer, and Raja Balawadi as one of the antagonists.

What starts off as a medical thriller becomes a high-octane chase that unfolds within the hospital confines, all in the span of one night. Before the break of dawn, the villains are vanquished, and the police arrive to wrap up the formalities. Along the way, the film sheds light on the repercussions of the pandemic, exposing how some unscrupulous individuals exploit the situation for personal gain.

The film, which revolves around the chaos of the pandemic era, is a treat for fans of Malashree, who are craving to get the Lady Super Star back in action. 'Night Curfew' delivers what it sets out to do, even though it only holds up as a one-time watch.

Night Curfew

Director: Ravindra Venshi

Cast: Malashree, Ranjani Raghavan, Pramod Shetty, Raja Balawadi, Sadhu Kokila, Manju Pavagada, and Rangayana Raghu

Rating : 2.5/5