'Romeo' movie review: Impressive performances elevate this all-too-familiar story

CHENNAI : The name ‘Romeo’ has now become synonymous with a hopeless romantic. While Shakespeare’s Romeo had a lot more to him than this description, the name has been reduced to just this over the years. In his latest film, 'Romeo', Vijay Antony embodies a modern interpretation of this character. While his performance is captivating, the film’s plot lacks originality.

In a way, 'Romeo' resembles a few Shah Rukh Khan films. 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’s trope of a man inventing a new persona to win over his resentful wife is similar to the plot of 'Romeo'. Shah Rukh’s fear of fire in 'Om Shanthi Om', and the iconic scene in which he tries to save his loved one from a burning palace, also resembles a scene in 'Romeo'. Elements from 'Kaavalan' and 'Mouna Ragam' can also be found. But despite these all too familiar tropes, 'Romeo' holds promise. While the plot may lack originality, it still makes up for it with a light-hearted, entertaining experience.

The film kicks off with a tightly woven first half that, despite its familiarity, consistently tickles our funny bones and maintains a high momentum throughout. While VTV Ganesh and Yogi Babu take on the roles of the primary comedians, supporting actors such as Roju, Shalini, Siva Sha Ra, and even the lead, Vijay Antony, inject refreshing and eccentric humour into the mix.

Moreover, the film embraces meta elements, with Vijay Antony and VTV Ganesh tossing in self-referential jokes. For instance, when the age gap between Arivu and Leela is playfully teased, Arivu quips, “Yean indha Arya, Vijay Antony, ivangalaan pathu vayasu vidhyaasathula Kalyanam panalaya?” In another scene, when Arivu seeks help from his uncle VTV Ganesh, there’s a subtle reference to Ganesh’s character helping out Simbhu in 'Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa'. However, the film isn’t entirely devoid of cliched lines, such as, “Ponnunga thaali kattum bodhu azhuvanga, yean na adhukaprom vaazhkai full aah aamblainga namma dhaane azha porom?”

Vijay Antony’s characterisation in 'Romeo' seems like he is almost in a new avatar. Ever since India Pakistan, the actor has been playing a series of serious roles, breaking the streak with this light-hearted and romantic character. In 'Romeo', his character Arivu is portrayed as nerdy yet deeply devoted to his wife. Arivu stands out as the green flag in a sea of red flags, exemplifying qualities that Leela perhaps doesn’t fully appreciate. Vijay Antony has unlocked his wacky, vivacious side to fully fit into the shoes of Arivu. However, there’s a moment in the film where this refreshing characterization takes a slight step back. In a scene where Arivu, typically portrayed as coy and timid, beats up a man who tries to wrong his wife, the narrative falls back on the damsel-in-distress trope. This conflicts with another scene in which Arivu questions, “Oru ponna adicha avan aambalai aayiduvana?” It makes you wonder if there are only certain stereotypical tropes that filmmakers can use to portray heroism.