'Scam 1770' movie review: A mostly uncompromising look at the commodification of medical education

Where dreams of pursuing medicine can often turn into nightmares, 'Scam 1770' vividly portrays the harsh realities of the NEET exam, delving deep into the murky waters of education and its repercussions, exposing the insidious transformation of learning into a profit-driven business. Setting the tone for the film's central narrative is the tragic fate of a talented student named Nithya, whose aspirations of a medical career are cut short by the ruthless machinations of the education industry.

Nithya's desperate act of surrendering her medical seat and subsequent suicide serve as a chilling indictment of an exploitative system that preys on the vulnerabilities of young minds. Sathyamurthy (B Suresha ) plays Aaryan Institute's CEO, a man with a relentless pursuit of achieving a 100 percent success rate in NEET results, who applies mounting pressure on prospects to enroll in coaching classes and meet unrealistic cutoffs, illustrating the harsh realities of the system.

Stepping into the fray is Thimmaiah Gowda (Ranjan), affectionately known as T, a paperboy from Mangaluru now residing in Bengaluru with his elder brother Sukesh (Raghu Shivammogga). Despite his humble origins, T undertakes the NEET exam, only to achieve average results and face the daunting task of securing a seat in a medical institute.

The film chronicles his transformation into a whistleblower, as he uncovers the intricate web of corruption surrounding the NEET exam and the institution boasting a 100 percent success rate. Relying on a central clue pivotal to the film's plot and titled 'Scam 1770', T confronts the elusive figure of Basheer (Sampath Maitreya), an agent implicated in numerous cases, but he manages to evade justice until he encounters the kingpin behind it all—a revelation that shocks him to the core.