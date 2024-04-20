'My Dear Donga' movie review: A character-driven comedy-drama that is dry and endearing in equal measure

Films centred around un­derdog protagonists are not uncommon. Just a few weeks ago, we revelled in the stumbling attempts of Sachin in Premalu, as he strug­gled to find love, and a direction in life. More often than not, these characters have some­thing going for them. They come with quirks that set them apart. The more imperfect they are, the more interesting their jour­ney becomes.

Sujatha (Shalini Kondepudi), the protagonist of My Dear Don­ga, does not belong to that club. She is just…a regular young woman. She has nearly made peace with playing second fid­dle in her own life, despite her penchant for breaking the fourth wall regularly with her inner monologues. Her ordinar­iness stands out more so be­cause, for a large portion of the first half, we see her play second fiddle in other people’s lives as well. That gaze is undeniably palpable in the film’s early scenes, like when her best friend Bujji (Divya Sripada) gets a pro­posal or when Sujatha catches her boyfriend Vishal lying to her. It’s only when we see Su­jatha seated in front of a televi­sion, getting all emotional in the privacy of her home, hear­ing a song from a Mani Rat­nam movie, that we first see her in her own world, being her true self. Amidst all the well-timed humour, the pathos of Sujatha rings true, and Sha­lini Kondepudi sells us the portrayal of this plain Jane prototype, who has nothing go­ing for her.

So when Sujatha, an emo­tionally anxious copywriter, gets a uniquely surprising vis­it on her birthday eve—from a small-time thief named Suresh (Abhinav Gomatam), big changes in her life follow as he ends up becoming an integral component of her life.