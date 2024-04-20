'O2' movie review: An experimental film with uneven thrills

Returning to the experiment, the doctors get an opportunity to test the O2 drug on a second patient, an experiment that is impeded by an accident. When the doctors feel they are having a breakthrough, a fire breaks out in the ICU, and while the three other doctors, including Shraddha, manage to escape, Dev is trapped with the patient. This mishap changes the lives of the three, especially Dev, who goes through treatment. Meanwhile, Shraddha takes it upon herself to prove the effectiveness of O2, and successfully so. However, the interesting aspect of the narrative lies in how she takes forward her connection with Osho, Dev, and herself, as well as her reaction upon discovering certain truths that leave the film with an open ending.

O2 is an experimental Kannada film from Raghav Nayak and Prashanth Raj, who aim to introduce a rare genre combining medical, love and content-oriented themes. Despite the inclusion of several elements in this medical thriller, the straightforward narrative makes it predictable and somewhat kills the suspense. The film initially establishes the characters, focusing on father-daughter relationships and follows with the lives of doctors. The primary characters have dual shades to their personalities, and the director explores themes of astral travel, which comes across as unique.

Ashika Ranganath, in a refreshingly new role, is the heart and soul of O2. She embodies the fears and commitments of a doctor and subtly handles her romantic track in the film. Her portrayal deviates from a typical commercial heroine, allowing room for a neat performance in line with the intricacies of the character. On the other hand, besides directing, Raghav Nayak appears in the film as Osho/ Omkar. His character explains love, contrasting with the theme of death, which becomes the moral of the story. Osho’s philosophy of living one day at a time is well portrayed by Nayak. Praveen Tej portrays a doctor navigating life post-incident with a well-balanced performance, while Siri Ravikumar shines in her limited screen time. Puneeth BA adds a touch of humour to the film, which also has Prakash Belawadi and Gopal Krishna Deshpande in supporting roles.

Aside from the story and the various characters involved, the music is a highlight of O2. Credit goes to music director Vivan Radhakrishna as well as singer Sanjith Hegde, who lends a soulful voice to most of the songs. Special mentions should also be made to lyricist Jayanth Kaikini and the music director himself for penning some meaningful lines for the various tracks. The cinematography by Naveen Kumar S seamlessly complements the story’s movements, whether the location is a hospital, a beach, or amidst green environments.

While O2 stands as a good attempt by the directorial duo to explore a unique blend of a medical thriller and romance with heartfelt storytelling, the straightforward narrative may make some aspects predictable. However, it shines through its well-developed characters, engaging performances, and soul-stirring music. As Shraddha’s journey intertwines with the themes of love, loss, and self-discovery, viewers are prompted to contemplate the intricacies of life and the significance of human connections.

o2

Director: Raghav Nayak and Prashanth Raj

Cast: Ashika Ranganath, RAghav Nayak, Praveen Tej, Siri Ravi Kumar, Puneeth Baa, and Prakash Belawadi

Rating : 3/5