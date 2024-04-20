'Rebel Moon—Part Two: The Scargiver' movie review: Adamantly unoriginal

CHENNAI: Zack Snyder understands what makes a scene look visually resplendent. However, you can’t smell a plastic flower no matter how pretty it looks. The filmmaker knows how to make a scene look rich, and he knows how to extract compelling performances but the dialogues and storytelling tells us that he spends little to no time fleshing out the emotional core of his story. Rebel Moon—Part Two: The Scargiver could have been an amazing parody of the space-opera genre; if it was only self-aware and had a sense of humour. With how straightforward the film is, we almost anticipate it to surprise us at any moment, but that never happens. What we get instead is a story that feels like something Snyder made up on the spot, on the day of filming, so he can make a cohesive whole of multiple action scenes.

The film opens with a voice-over narration by Anthony Hopkins, who sums up the events of the original film. Packed to the brim with made-up sci-fi words, the exposition dump of a narration is laughably bad. Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire was heavily criticised for being unoriginal. Perhaps the sequel won’t have the problems the first one had, or so we thought. But what we get is a two-hour-long deja vu. Even the antagonist from the first film—who is shown dying—comes back somehow. The setting is the same, so is the plot, and so are the motivations. The characters look slightly different but they don’t seem all that changed by the experiences in the first film. Sofia Boutella’s Kora gets a new haircut and Jimmy the robot, voiced by Anthony Hopkins, is adorned with a flamboyant headgear fashioned out of space-reindeer horns. Even the character evolution remains visual.