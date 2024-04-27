From fashion's pinnacle to profound depths: The story of John Galliano

The premise of Kevin Macdonald’s High & Low-John Galliano lends itself well to the documentary format, given that it charts the zenith and nadir of the career of a famous fashion designer. The highs are insane, and the lows plummet to profound depths.

The first half of the film captures Galliano’s rise from the boutiques of London to the haute-couture scene in France. A few passages in the first half stand out, thanks to the nuggets of information Kevin presents. One is about how Galliano was inspired by Abel Gance’s silent film Napoléon to create an extravagant clothing style among the elite.

During the French Revolution, youngsters apparently resisted the trend of clothes without extravagant styling, and this film shows how Galliano channels this through his fashion.

The other, more fascinating, portion is typical of Kevin’s brand of storytelling. First, through a mix of voiceover and fashion footage, he shows Galliano’s response to the abuse he faced in childhood for homosexual tendencies, and the resultant trauma. There is a sequence about his father beating him up for calling an old man “gorgeous”.