'Rathnam' movie review: A hyper-violent family drama with an overstuffed screenplay

CHENNAI : Indian mass masala is perhaps the only genre in the world that gets away with chilling violence and still gets labelled as a family entertainer. While we are mostly used to violence in such films—and have even learned to enjoy them to an extent—Rathnam manages to out-gore even our most violent commercial film. Rathnam begins with a bandit trio who topple a bus and then steal money and jewels from their half-conscious victims. Devoid of patience and empathy, these criminals even slash the ears to remove earrings, cut off fingers with rings on them, and stop short of beheading them to remove gold chains. But you almost expect that to happen because that’s the over-the-top bar we start to expect by then.

Rathnam has an acute fascination with mutilation because there are several such scenes. This might have been interesting if it served as a motif or if it is the bad guys’ (or the protagonists’) signature move but no, we see severed limbs as many times as we see a supporting character like Yogi Babu. Ironically, at least the severed limbs make you grimace, which means you felt something, the same could not be said for the comedian’s scenes. Almost every attempt at humour drains the film of any little charm or energy it previously accrued. The fact that these comedy scenes are awkwardly placed does not help either. For instance, we are shown a squirm-worthy scene that depicts a sexual assault and immediately afterwards we are introduced to Yogi Babu bursting onto the frame to display his comedic shenanigans.

However, Rathnam is not devoid of Hari’s trademark ingenuity, even though they only appear in brief flashes. How the strength of writing and its detailing suffers deformity at the hands of careless staging, is demonstrated well enough in a scene towards the end of the film. Before heading out to face the villain for a final showdown, Rathnam (Vishal) hurriedly helps himself to some home-cooked food made by Malliga’s (Priya Bhavani Shankar) mother, and who makes a heartfelt appeal to make Rathnam dine at their house. As an orphan who lost his mother at a young age, Rathnam finally feels the warmth of a family at Malliga’s house, this scene poignantly captures Rathnam’s yearning for maternal love. This also tells you that he is going to go all-out on the final battle, and is ready to not come back alive. However, such a brilliant demonstration of character depth is preceded by a forgettable exchange of lines between Rathnam and Malliga. That along with the pacing, and the way the scene is staged, makes the ‘last supper’ scene look like a parody of itself. There are many such tonal transgressions.