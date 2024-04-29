'Challengers' movie review: This intense, intimate tennis drama almost serves up an ace

Challengers also has brilliant world-building, which extends to even the off-court action. We initially see Art, married to Tashi, waking up at the Ritz Hotel to a routine charted out with a choreographed workout and a restricted diet with even a bottled drink labelled ‘Electrolytes’. On the contrary, we see a hungry Patrick, just up from his sleep in the car, borrowing half a doughnut from someone he just met. While these parallels are thought-worthy enough, we get another flashback moment in which Patrick tells Art, “Tashi Duncan is gonna turn her whole family into millionaires,” and Art later ends up living just that life. If observed and understood keenly, this staging and the callbacks add immense value to the film’s narrative.

Challengers is abundant with scenes of coitus and intense lovemaking akin to the sexual exploration featured in Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name, a different genre film. These scenes are placed at the right intervals to take your mind away from the monotony of tennis. Guadagnino gets us quite gripped in the world of tennis, but he also carefully distracts us away from it in a good way. We hear the commentator say, “Code violation, audible obscenity, warning Donaldson,” when Art uses profanity. We also see the usage of jargon like ‘Deuce’ and ‘Advantage’, a focus on Tashi’s backhand stroke, and close attention to how Art and Patrick serve, which makes for a brilliant callback. With these elements, the director ensures that there is enough in the film to appease tennis fans, even as the chemistry and love between the leads keep non-tennis viewers interested in the proceedings.

The film only falters towards the end, with an overboard of the tennis ball flying back and forth and with the camera panning to the viewers as they look to both ends of the court. By the time the third act comes, you wonder who will win. The answer to this question swallows the last 20 or more minutes of the film, making us go to the back of our seats from the edge. The audience watching the match in the film starts fanning as the sun comes up. They’re tired, but they still don’t want to miss out on what’s next, an emotion we also feel towards the end. Nonetheless, the film’s final shot answers the million-dollar question in a way that makes you think forever about what it could possibly mean.

At the end of the day, Challengers is a simple film about how a friendship of many years is impacted by a talented and captivating woman. The film essentially summarises the complexities of dominance and submission within relationships in a non-straightforward manner.

PS: For all those expecting pure tennis or pure intimacy, the film will be a disappointment. And for those expecting pure romance, the only love you get is ‘forty-love’.

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Cast: Zendaya, Mike Faist, Josh O’Connor

Rating : 3.5/5