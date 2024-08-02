'Boat' movie review: A boatload of issues keeps it from staying afloat

Ten lives, one boat, and a desperate gamble for survival. At the outset, the premise of Chimbudeven’s Boat seems like a promising survival drama. But like a ship tossed by a tempest, Boat is a film caught in a maelstrom of its own making. With characters that are written to cross several boxes in a checklist and conflicts that are established for too long but are resolved with absolutely no payoff, Boat neither reaches the destination it aims for nor manages to stay afloat.

Beyond the immediate threat of the sinking vessel, Boat introduces additional layers of conflict. A terrorist among the passengers and the presence of a British police officer in the 1943 setting, promises a complex interplay of tensions. However, these elements are squandered as the characters themselves remain disappointingly one-dimensional. Rather than delving into the nuances of their personalities and motivations, the film resorts to broad strokes and predictable archetypes.

Boat assembles a microcosm of Indian society, including a Muslim (Shiva Sha Ra), an upper caste man and his daughter (Chinni Jayanth and Gouri Kishan), a British police officer, a pregnant woman (Madhumitha) and her son, a North Indian man (Chaams), a fisherman (Yogi Babu) and his grandmother from the marginalised caste, and a learned man who believes in social equality (MS Bhaskar).

Unfortunately, these characters are mere caricatures, mouthpieces for simplistic social commentary, making it a preachy journey. For example, the film shows that Chinni Jayanth’s Narayana has taken forte in Kumaran’s (Yogi Babu) boat to escape death. In the pursuit of commenting on social evils like casteism, the film takes certain logical leaps. It seems far-fetched to see a man throw casteist insults at someone, in whose boat he has taken refuge. Narayana says, “Unga saamiye kari sapadrache, neenga apdi dhaan irupel. Adhunaala dhaan ungala enga kovil kulla laam vidradhu illa.”