'Buddy' movie review: Beaten-to-death in a soul exchange actioner

But suddenly, as a Teddy bear, she blazes guns, fights bad guys, dances to ‘Naatu Naatu,’ and throws punches relentlessly. Now, I understand the teddy bear entertainment, you have an unusual character in the film; why not make the most fun with it? The problem is that the personality of Pallavi is a complete mismatch with her Teddy Bear avatar, and by the time you stop worrying about this, the film goes off at all tangents possible.

Pilot Aditya, played by Sirish, is the quintessential Telugu hero who can fly planes, fight bad guys, be the mastermind, and chase an international criminal nexus, even as he has no idea that his love story is the main problem he is solving. His character has barely any motivation to go to such lengths to protect a teddy bear. Neither do the two share such a strong friendship. The film takes so many cinematic liberties that you know that the incarnation is the smallest of its problems.

The film also has comedian Ali, Mukesh Rishi, and Ajmal Ameer who stick to the lines they are given. Ali barely has any presence in the film, with his usual double-entendres and shocked expressions. Most of these scenes don’t even produce a chuckle. Now, if these scenes were aimed at kids, this doesn’t make any sense. Ali’s comedy on the machine gun borders on sexual humour and seems tasteless even for adults.

To their credit, writers Sam Anton and Sai Hemanth strive to create a believable escapism where the story tries its best to stay rooted in the love story. Had the love story been shot persuasively, the film would have worked with emotional connection. The sentimental drag in the climax is two minutes away from a gentle nap for the audience. It’s not that the film is a borefest either—the Teddy bear scenes might just work for kids, although the adults would probably swiftly open their smartphones.

Hiphop Tamizha delivers a violin-heavy score, and the romance theme doesn’t impress. Fortunately, there aren’t many songs to begin with. The cinematography by Krishnan Vasant disturbs you with the odd lighting choices and the grading. The editing by Ruben doesn’t help create a tight thriller pace. The interval split screen device with photos of all characters reminds you of early 2000s films.

Overall, this buddy action film reminds us yet again that Allu Sirish has an eye for eye-grabbing subjects. While watching the love story in this film, I couldn’t help but remember Allu Sirish’s Okka Kshanam, directed by Vi Anand, where the love story displayed was awe-inspiring, despite its cinematic leaps. That film too takes its time to engage but pulls you in. Allu Sirish has a great eye for picking subjects that his contemporaries wouldn’t even attempt. But Buddy needed more technical finesse to create a compelling narrative.

Buddy

Cast: Allu Sirish, Gayatri Bharadwaj, Ajmal Ameer, Ali, Mukesh Rishi

Director: Sam Anton

Rating : 2/5