'Batman: Caped Crusader' series Review: An exhilarating iteration of classic Batman stories

Batman: Caped Crusader on Prime Video is a throwback to the noirish Batman iterations of yesteryear. There have been many versions of the comic book characters in the Batman universe. Some of the popular ones are the first two Tim Burton films, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, and Matt Reeves' The Batman. Caped Crusader is closer to Burton’s Batman and Bruce Timm’s own Mask of the Phantasm in terms of its dark and moody atmospherics, cynical characters, and exploration of complex themes such as crime, corruption, fate, and morality.

Despite the countless Batman iterations, the series does not appear to be a mere rehash that struggles for identity or existence. It effectively reimagines some of the elements of classic Batman stories. For example, it presents The Penguin as an evil mother for the first time. In an interesting departure from the vintage versions of the comics, The Penguin is Oswalda Cobblepot (Minnie Driver), a towering and imposing part of Gotham's criminal underbelly, with a maternal facade that belies her sinister self. At the same time, the show maintains the femme fatale image of Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Christina Ricci). It also establishes a tantalising dynamic between Catwoman and Batman (Hamish Linklater). Batman almost falls in love with the cat burglar. Hopefully, Bruce Timm will build on their relationship in future seasons.

Another welcome departure from the classic stories is the dynamic between Bruce Wayne/Batman and Alfred (Jason Watkins). Unlike the aforementioned films, Batman does not treat Alfred as a father figure in the show, although it hints at his role in helping young Bruce's troublesome past. Wayne/Batman calls him Pennyworth, not Alfred. And while he often confides in Pennyworth, he also yells at him on occasion. It is an interesting choice to stray away from the dynamic usually shown between Batman and Alfred. It takes its time to build the relationship between the characters, while not being fully disloyal to the ethos of the comics.

For someone less familiar with Harley Quinn, Batman: Caped Crusader offers an intriguing introduction to the character. It is interesting how creator Bruce Timm sets up Harley Quinn (Jamie Chung), with just enough conflict and enough room for further exploration of the character in future seasons. However, while it is always entertaining to watch Batman carry out his version of justice, it does not help that many episodes become standalone adventures for the Caped Crusader.

One episode is about Batman fending off a ghostly character known as Jim Craddock (Toby Stephens). Another is about him dealing with Natalia Knight/Nocturne (Mckenna Grace), a girl with a mysterious condition. While there is never a dull moment in any of these episodes, this approach to storytelling also makes the show a bit of a highlights package without a complete sense of continuity.

The series never really shows the full extent of the collateral damage that Batman leaves in the wake of his adventures, either. An iconic character such as Commissioner Jim Gordon (Eric Morgan Stuart) has less screen time than his daughter Barbara (Krystal Joy Brown). It also takes a while to expand on the dynamics between crime boss Rupert Thorne (Cedric Yarbrough) and District Attorney/mayoral candidate Harvey Dent (Diedrich Bader). Nevertheless, it gradually shows the transformation of the righteous Dent into the conflicting and borderline megalomaniacal Two-Face, while leaving enough room for introspection.

Despite its minor issues, Batman: Caped Crusader is an exciting addition to the Batman universe. The animation here is solid enough to immerse you in the proceedings. Whether it be the imposing law enforcement offices and towering skyscrapers that pierce the Gotham skyline or the shadowy depths and labyrinthine corners that serve as a breeding ground for crime and corruption, the animation paints a vivid picture of a city decaying from within. The voice work makes up for the limitations of animation in exploring the full spectrum of human emotions through facial expressions. The nuanced dialogue delivery of the voice actors, including Hamish Linklater in the lead role, lends depth and gravitas to the characters, grounding them firmly in Gotham's gritty reality.

Batman: Caped Crusader review: 3.5 stars

Creator: Bruce Timm

Voice cast: Hamish Linklater, Diedrich Bader, Christina Ricci, Minnie Driver, Cedric Yarbrough, Eric Morgan Stuart, Jason Watkins

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video