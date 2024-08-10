'Adios Amigos' movie review: What starts off as a fun ride turns bumpy and tiring

In life, we all must have come across overenthusiastic strangers who love poking their noses into others’ business, but most of us prefer not to entertain them because of a lack of trust. In Adios Amigo, Asif Ali plays one such free-spirited person who loves barging into others’ lives, mostly uninvited. Meanwhile, there’s Suraj Venjaramoodu as a reticent Kattappana native with an air of naivety around him. A fateful day in Kochi brings together these two contrasting personalities and before they know it, they embark on a journey to Thiruvananthapuram. The reason? To have a drink by the beach during sunset!

Nahas Nazar’s directorial debut pivots around this road trip, starting off as a fun ride before turning bumpy, and by the end, exhausting. Adios Amigo, which translates to Goodbye Friend in Spanish, is also a tale of an unexpected friendship between two unlikely people. Beyond their contrasting natures, they also belong to different stratas of the society. What connects them both is money.

While Prince (Asif) has it in plenty and is looking for ways to splurge, Priyan (Suraj) is in urgent need of it for his mother’s treatment. This desperation leads Priyan to stick along with Prince and his impromptu travel plans—some fun, some tedious. After an interesting setup, Adios Amigo starts derailing majorly because of its inconsistent writing, with the screenplay dragging around pointlessly for at least an extra half hour.

So, Priyan befriends Prince with the hope of getting some financial assistance, but is too hesitant to ask. Fair enough. You don’t want your new friend to know that you accompanied him for the sake of money, but for how long will you conceal it? His reluctance to open up about his needs drags the film to needless stretches and we, as an audience, can’t help but start feeling impatient.