An effective coming-of-age drama with a heart

Coming to the cast, there’s barely an actor who doesn’t fit in the world. The ones who truly catch our attention are Trinadh Verma who plays Subbu and Eshwar Rachiraju who plays William. Trinadh Verma’s intense eyes and his commitment to the angry, impulsive Subbu are such a treat to watch. The man comfortably sits in all age groups as an intermediate student and as a working 30-year-old. Eshwar Rachiraju has a glorious facial range. We rarely get to see such fresh faces in Telugu cinema. Pellivaaram Andi-famed Prasad Behara, although looking older than the group, convinces you that he is a part of them. Also, his dialogues generate the most laughs in an organic way.

The other two most delightful departments are sound design by Sai Maneendhar Reddy and music by Anudeep Dev. The music knows when to stay subtle and when to blast the speakers. During the village festival interval scene, the sound is so immersive that you don’t notice the location shifts when the big fight is happening. At every given moment, the film glues you to the seat with reverberating music and layered sound design. Coming to how the film handles the issue of caste, although Yadhu Vamsi commits to the idea that youngsters never faced any discrimination or conflict related to caste until they turned 18, it’s definitely hard to believe. When the youngsters face their EAMCET results, the studious Ravi, who doesn’t crack the required rank to get a seat in JNTU, gets shattered and that disappointment, combined with Rambabu’s JNTU admission despite getting a 70,000 rank, fuels the divide between the friends. Yet, the fight doesn’t demean the Dr BR Ambedkar’s ideals or the reservation system. The film only shows what these youngsters feel about it. Their opposing views, narrow understanding of the past and quick judgemental nature are established in a way that gives rise to the conflict. One particular moment in the film where the casteist older men instigate Subbu to show his manhood and protect their caste legacy completes the questions that might arise within you.

Despite all the well-executed ideas, the film never moves past the Happy Days (2007) phenomenon. You get it, the song ‘Aa rojulu malli raavu’ already takes you to the past, yet the film decides to keep playing on these lines. In a huge part of the second half, the characters keep remembering their fun old days every two minutes and you are left thinking, does the past never die in this film? The last 20 minutes of the film go in a different direction because all the beats you were set up with suddenly dissipate and an election take center stage. Now, fighting over the president, Bujjigaaru, played by an efficient Sai Kumar, becomes the goal. Of course, the symbolism of the 2019 Andhra Pradesh elections is quite evident, with the axe symbol for Sai Kumar’s party and the Hanuman statue behind the protagonist’s speech. As you sit not too impressed with these associations, suddenly, you are given a new-age peppy presentation of how people sell their votes for a few bucks. While the idea is not new, the presentation is vibrant and refreshing with those match cuts, fourth-wall breaking characters who change locations, talk to the viewer with a mic, and play ‘Imagine this…’