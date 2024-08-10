An uncompromising look at Bengaluru’s dark underbelly

Bengaluru, often lauded as a garden city and an IT hub with a vibrant pub scene, has another side that isn’t always in the spotlight: the dark realities of drugs and slums. Vijay Kumar, known for his gritty approach in his directorial debut Salaga, follows a similar pattern with his latest film Bheema, offering a raw and unflinching look into the hidden realities of the city’s shantytowns.

The film’s raw style of direction combined with Charan Raj’s intense soundtrack contribute to a powerful and visceral experience. Shiv Sena’s cinematography, with aerial shots, vividly depicts the unfiltered violence and bloodshed with such rawness that it feels as if the screen is splattered with crimson, hitting you right in the face. Engaging Kannada rap songs by MC Bijju and Rahul Ditto also add to the intensity, while Maasthi’s hard-hitting dialogues further enhance the film’s impact.

In Bheema, a striking dialogue compares teenage kids to matchsticks. This metaphor sets the stage for the film, which explains the harsh conditions of a struggling neighbourhood where illegal activities among youngsters reveal the difficult circumstances they face.

The story introduces us to Ramanna (Achyuth Kumar), whose world collapses when his son succumbs to the relentless threat of drug trafficking. Under Ramanna’s roof, Bheema (Vijay Kumar), an orphan working in his mechanic shop, grows up to become a fervent anti-drug crusader. As Bheema evolves into a fearless leader, he takes on the drug trade’s formidable kingpin, Dragon Manju, to eradicate addiction from his community.