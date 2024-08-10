'Genius Muttha' delivers a heartfelt throwback to old children’s films

We all face challenges in life, but the key to overcoming them lies in a blend of unwavering determination and deep intelligence. Genius Muttha illustrates these traits as it tells the inspiring story of a young boy whose wisdom and maturity shine through even in the face of adversity.

Genius Muttha, the directorial debut of Nagini Bharana, brings a heartfelt narrative to the screen, enriched by her extensive experience working alongside her husband, veteran director Nagabharana, whose son, Pannaga Bharana, is also a filmmaker. Cinema runs in the family, but Nagini Bharana took time to make her first film as a director. The fact that she doubles up as the story-screenplay writer and costume designer showcases her versatile skills. Has she managed to craft a moving journey with Genius Muttha? To an extent, yes.

The film introduces Ranga Muttha from Biligiri Ranganatha Betta, who evolves into the titular Genius Muttha. Growing up in the mountains amidst hospital life under the caring guidance of Dr Seethalakshmi (Girija Lokesh), Muttha develops an interest in medicine. This early exposure ignites a passion within him, shaping his actions and decisions.

As Muttha’s mother falls gravely ill with a rare disease, he is faced with the daunting task of securing top-notch treatment in Bangalore. The journey is fraught with challenges, from logistical hurdles to emotional strains, testing Muttha’s resolve at every turn. The absence of a crucial letter for his mother’s treatment and financial difficulties only add to his trials. Despite these obstacles, Muttha’s unwavering determination shines through.