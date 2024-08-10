'Genius Muttha' delivers a heartfelt throwback to old children’s films

We all face challenges in life, but the key to overcoming them lies in a blend of unwavering determination and deep intelligence. Genius Muttha illustrates these traits as it tells the inspiring story of a young boy whose wisdom and maturity shine through even in the face of adversity.
Genius Muttha, the directorial debut of Nagini Bharana, brings a heartfelt narrative to the screen, enriched by her extensive experience working alongside her husband, veteran director Nagabharana, whose son, Pannaga Bharana, is also a filmmaker. Cinema runs in the family, but Nagini Bharana took time to make her first film as a director. The fact that she doubles up as the story-screenplay writer and costume designer showcases her versatile skills. Has she managed to craft a moving journey with Genius Muttha? To an extent, yes.
The film introduces Ranga Muttha from Biligiri Ranganatha Betta, who evolves into the titular Genius Muttha. Growing up in the mountains amidst hospital life under the caring guidance of Dr Seethalakshmi (Girija Lokesh), Muttha develops an interest in medicine. This early exposure ignites a passion within him, shaping his actions and decisions.
As Muttha’s mother falls gravely ill with a rare disease, he is faced with the daunting task of securing top-notch treatment in Bangalore. The journey is fraught with challenges, from logistical hurdles to emotional strains, testing Muttha’s resolve at every turn. The absence of a crucial letter for his mother’s treatment and financial difficulties only add to his trials. Despite these obstacles, Muttha’s unwavering determination shines through.
His journey leads him to help caterer Padmanabha (Sundar Raj) earn money and secure a job at the hospital. Encountering the complexities of hospital life, Muttha uncovers malpractice and forms bonds with patients, revealing his growing wisdom and compassion. Genius Muttha explores whether Muttha can overcome these formidable challenges and secure a future for his mother.
The film underscores that true medical expertise transcends academic credentials; it is defined by genuine care and empathy. Through dedication and heartfelt service, Muttha proves that genius lies in the ability to care for others, making his journey both inspiring and touching.
Nagini Bharana’s directorial debut is a family affair as it stars her director husband Nagabharana, her filmmaker son Pannaga Bharana, and her grandson Ved. Girija Lokesh, Sundar Raj, and Vijay Raghavendra also make special appearances. Shreyaas, in the titular role, brings an authentic passion to his character. Despite his young age, his natural performance makes the film engaging.
Nagini Bharana’s first film, Genius Muttha is a heartfelt project that evokes the charm of classic children’s films from the past. Filled with emotional depth and human connection, it navigates themes of perseverance and compassion. The film serves as a reminder that overcoming adversity often involves more than intelligence—it requires a generous heart.
Genius Muttha
Director: Nagini Bharana
Cast: Shreyas, Girija Lokesh, Sundar Raj, Pannaga Bharana, and Vijay Raghavendra
Rating : 2.5/5