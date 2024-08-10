'Minmini' movie review: Excessive melodrama meets didactic storytelling

In the realm of films that try to have meaningful conversations with their audience, there exists a gap between ‘trying hard’ and ‘trying too hard’, where the charm of effort disintegrates into desperation. Unfortunately, Halitha Shameem’s Minmini crosses this gap with such aggressive self-indulgence. The film has the inherent charm of an almost-decade-long production, actors who grow up on-camera, picturesque visuals, and a refreshing premise. However, all of that crumbles by the corrosive effect of the film’s desperate attempts to connect with the audience through half-baked philosophy and didactic storytelling.

The first half revolves around a boarding school in Ooty, following a group of school kids. And without a warning, the second half pushes us into the sprawling, magnificent landscape of the Himalayas, as we follow two of the school kids, now adults, as they bike across the mountain range. The first half is noticeably more amateurish, in both the performances and filmmaking. However, it is still fairly engaging. Paari (Gaurav Kalai), everyone’s favourite student in the school, bullies the new kid on the block, Sabari (Praveen Kishore), and they eventually become friends, as is tradition. The cumulative effect of several small filmmaking touches makes sure that Paari doesn’t come across as an evil bully and it is also believable when the two eventually become friends. The filmmaker uses Khatija Rahman’s music to overstate every single emotional beat. Despite an overwhelming soundtrack, it is easy to spot that the music is largely pleasant and it could have worked well with a measured grip from the director.

We are already aware of the change in dynamics between Paari and Sabari, but the film goes the extra length to spell it out through certain scenes, like when Halitha fills the entire screen with a quote that reads, “All great friendships start on a note of rivalry.” While it starts off with the tone of a feel-good story, the first half of the film ends like a PSA Public Service Announcement video.