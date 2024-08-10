'Super Zindagi' movie review: A lifeless comedy filled with stale characters

The plot of Super Zindagi is as lifeless as its characters. In essence, it follows Sidhu and Mujeeb as they embark on a wild goose chase, seeking gold, supposedly hidden in rural Karnataka. This absurd scheme is initiated by Rudra, a rural Kannadiga who Sidhu randomly meets on a bus. Rudra convinces Sidhu that he has unearthed a significant amount of gold and needs Sidhu’s help to sell it.

The writers, just like its lead characters, expect us to believe that this random simpleton would trust a stranger merely because Sidhu is an outsider from another state. Initially uninterested, Sidhu is persuaded by Mujeeb, who sees this as an opportunity to make a quick fortune. As Sidhu and Mujeeb travel to Karnataka to collect a sample of the gold, the film begins to go around in circles. Rudra, who initially appeared trustworthy, starts making increasingly absurd excuses, delaying the handover of the gold. These scenes are dragged out far beyond necessity, with every attempt at humour falling flat.

We are also introduced to Naji (Johny Antony), another character who adds little value to the already tepid storyline. As a middle-aged party animal revelling in Bengaluru’s nightlife, his involvement in Sidhu and Mujeeb’s scheme is as pointless as it is grating. Meanwhile, we see Sidhu gaslighting Vidya into loaning him a share of the money to carry out this shady scheme. Vidya’s character deserves special mention for how poorly it is written.

An otherwise level-headed woman inexplicably tolerating Sidhu’s continual irresponsibility and endlessly forgiving his deceit is as unconvincing as it can get. Her character vaguely recalls Beena (Rima Kallingal) from Indian Rupee (2011), who at least had a semblance of good reason, without being a pushover, to stand by its impulsive protagonist.

By the time Super Zindagi attempts a moment of redemption with a revelation about one of its characters in the latter half, we are already disengaged by its mediocrity. Following a series of contrived misadventures involving a con and a predictable yet explosive deus ex machina, the makers even resort to featuring newspaper clippings about real-life fake gold swindles during the end credits—an amusingly tone-deaf attempt to lend credibility to an outdated narrative.

Movie: Super Zindagi

Director: Vintesh

Cast: Dhyan Sreenivasan, Mukesh, Parvati Nair, Johny Antony, Suresh Krishna, Rithu Manthra

Rating : 1/5