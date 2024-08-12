'Kabandha' movie review: Beyond typical thrills, film discusses dark side of modern agriculture

Kabandha initially presents itself as a horror thriller, but it quickly becomes apparent that its true intent is to probe the detrimental effects of pesticides, particularly those that have been banned, on farming practices and human health. Directed by Sathyanath, the film ambitiously merges the horror genre with a potent environmental message, raising pressing questions about the use of chemical fertilizers and their far-reaching impacts.

The narrative centers on Nachiketh (Prasad Vashist), an introverted young man facing profound internal and external conflicts. Nachiketh is deeply disturbed by his uncle’s (Avinash) reliance on harmful pesticides on their farm, a practice that has devastating consequences for Hanuma (Kishore) and his family, who are laborers on the farm. This issue unfolds through a series of flashbacks, highlighting the toxic impact of these chemicals on their lives and health.

Sathyanath uses the horror genre not merely for shock value but as a vehicle to drive home a critical social message. While the film’s initial suspense and horror elements engage viewers, the horror also takes on a symbolic role, reflecting real-world horrors of pesticide misuse. This shift from mere scares to deeper symbolic commentary is both commendable and challenging, requiring the audience to look beyond typical genre thrills and confront the serious implications of modern agricultural practices.

Prasad Vashist’s portrayal of Nachiketh anchors the film with a nuanced and introspective performance. His communication of the character’s internal struggle and evolving determination through subtle body language is crucial in driving the narrative forward, adding layers of complexity to his quest for justice. Kishore’s role as Hanuma, a farmer grappling with the fallout of contemporary agricultural practices, adds authenticity to the film. Kishore draws on his own experiences to deliver a performance that resonates with the audience.