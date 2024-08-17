'Mr Bachchan' movie review: Ajay Devgn’s 'Raid' vs Harish Shankar’s commercialism

It’s not possible to write about this film and not talk about the age gap between actors Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri Borse. Although the makers have heavily defended the criticism for this and talked about screen age, on screen the actor Ravi Teja doesn’t look one day less than his actual age. His pairing with a 25-year-old actress created inadvertent giggles among audiences for many intimate scenes. Now, the problem is not the age-gap but the film’s incapability to let you forget about it. Because this romance is neither worth all the incessant trolling nor electrifying enough for the viewers to just have fun. Bhagyashri Borse has great chemistry with the camera and she knows how to pull the viewer in with her expressions, but she is just ‘waisted’ in the film (if you know, you know). Again, not pointing fingers at the director because this is the same person who gave us the subtle, natural love story in his debut film Shock with the same actor. ‘Madhuram Madhuram’ is still a beautiful song with enchanting lyrics. And oh boy, where did it all go wrong?

After the love story, the raid starts at the tail end of the first half and the film keeps playing both sides. One moment, Mr Bachchan is a sincere IT officer, and the next moment, he dances to ANR songs in front of Annapurnamma’s character. One moment, he abides by rules while conducting the raid, and in the next one, he beats up everybody, shoots bullets and establishes his heroism. The tonal shifts are too jarring and don’t make any sense. Agreed, logical flaws in an entertainment package film need not be questioned. Only those who nitpick too much find logical loopholes in a commercial entertainer.

But what film are you showing? Is it a pure Bachchan show where the hero can do anything? Yes, go for it. Or is it a tight thriller showcasing the integrity of an officer against a corrupt system? Again yes, go for it. But mix both ingredients in one recipe, it’s an unmitigated disaster. It’s like watching two polar opposite films clubbed in one video. Logics aside, you don’t have a double-masala biryani with sambar-idli; it’s not recommended to test your intestines beyond a point. Sure, even a remake can be a great idea given the director’s previous adaptations but the choice of this remake is baffling. It’s like the raid happens on the audience for the sin of expecting a simple, entertaining film.