'Veeranjaneyulu Viharayatra' movie review: A flawed yet hearty tale about making amends

We are ushered into Veeranjaneyulu Viharayatra in an unusual, amusing manner—through the voiceover of a dead old man who gives a brief summary of his past before introducing us to the inner lives of his surviving family members: his wife, son, daughter-in-law, and two grandkids. At one point, the dead grandfather says about his son and the film’s protagonist, Nageswara, “He is not a villain.” And that’s a necessary disclaimer for the viewers, one realises.

It’s a regular middle-class family at the centre of Veeranjaneyulu Viharayatra—a blend of conservative beliefs and modernity where the kids struggle to make peace with the orthodox ways they are raised with. Such dualities understandably lead to a couple of lies and deceits. Everyone has their share of secrets: Sarayu (Priya Vadlamani) hides a major detail about her relationship with Tharun; Veeru (an effective Rag Mayur) hasn’t told anyone at home about quitting his job and beginning a start-up that, unfortunately, hasn’t picked up pace in two years.

The most refreshing element of this film is how it is Nageswara, the father figure, who carries the biggest secret of them all and goes to great, morally dubious lengths to keep those secrets intact. Unlike films where such weightage is handed over to the younger characters in the narrative, it’s a refreshing change to see the eldest member of the house hatch an elaborate, conniving travel plan to fulfil his own motives. When we first see Nageswara, he is an ageing, old-school teacher who is fired from his job for not being in sync with modern ways of teaching, which include good English-speaking skills. Despite his deceitful ways, Nageswara (played with great charm and likeability by Naresh) remains an empathetic figure.