'Gowri' movie review: A charming Samarjit Lankesh shoulders this heartfelt commercial entertainer

Indrajit Lankesh, a seasoned director, steps into a new chapter by launching his son, Samarjit Lankesh, onto the silver screen with Gowri. The film marks a significant milestone for the father and son as it intertwines their personal and professional aspirations. Does Indrajit uphold his high standards with the film while guiding his son's debut? Let us find out...

In Gowri, we follow Gowrishankar (Samarjit Lankesh), a young man from a rural town who, like his mother, was born deaf due to a genetic condition. His father (Sampath Maithreya), a traditional travelling singer, hoped Gowri would continue the family legacy, but his disability turns out to be a significant hurdle. Despite persistent discouragement from his father, Gowri’s mother (Manasi Sudhir) remains a steadfast supporter, urging him to pursue his singing dreams beyond their village.

On the flip side, Samantha (Saanya Iyer), from a privileged background, is on a quest to discover exceptionally talented, differently-abled artists for her team. She happens to see Gowri as he performs passionately at a temple and invites him to join her esteemed Barisu Kannada Dindimava group. As Gowri moves to Bangalore to chase his dreams, he faces numerous formidable challenges but ultimately earns a chance to showcase his talent on a prestigious reality show.

Alongside his journey, a subtle romance develops. The film chronicles Gowri’s relentless pursuit of his musical ambitions while Samantha builds her band, raising the question of whether he can achieve his goals despite the odds stacked against him.