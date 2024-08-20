'Gowri' movie review: A charming Samarjit Lankesh shoulders this heartfelt commercial entertainer

Indrajit Lankesh, a seasoned director, steps into a new chapter by launching his son, Samarjit Lankesh, onto the silver screen with Gowri. The film marks a significant milestone for the father and son as it intertwines their personal and professional aspirations. Does Indrajit uphold his high standards with the film while guiding his son's debut? Let us find out...
In Gowri, we follow Gowrishankar (Samarjit Lankesh), a young man from a rural town who, like his mother, was born deaf due to a genetic condition. His father (Sampath Maithreya), a traditional travelling singer, hoped Gowri would continue the family legacy, but his disability turns out to be a significant hurdle. Despite persistent discouragement from his father, Gowri’s mother (Manasi Sudhir) remains a steadfast supporter, urging him to pursue his singing dreams beyond their village.
On the flip side, Samantha (Saanya Iyer), from a privileged background, is on a quest to discover exceptionally talented, differently-abled artists for her team. She happens to see Gowri as he performs passionately at a temple and invites him to join her esteemed Barisu Kannada Dindimava group. As Gowri moves to Bangalore to chase his dreams, he faces numerous formidable challenges but ultimately earns a chance to showcase his talent on a prestigious reality show.
Alongside his journey, a subtle romance develops. The film chronicles Gowri’s relentless pursuit of his musical ambitions while Samantha builds her band, raising the question of whether he can achieve his goals despite the odds stacked against him.
Indrajit Lankesh aims to blend commercial entertainment with a motivational social theme in Gowri but struggles to leave a lasting impact. While the film’s emotional core, especially the heartfelt depiction of the mother’s support, resonates deeply, it falters in critical areas. The portrayal of Gowri's hearing impairment is inconsistent, often failing to convincingly depict his struggles.
The romantic subplot is woefully underdeveloped, lacking the emotional depth needed to forge a genuine connection between the leads. The film tries to inject humour through Manju Pavagada and Nawaz's antics, but these scenes fall flat, contributing little to its overall impact and extending its length. Even the title Gowri seems like a superficial nod to the protagonist, lacking deeper significance.
On a positive note, though, the film’s cinematography, particularly showcasing the beauty of Chikkamagaluru, is impressive and effectively captures the region’s charm. The music, especially the tracks 'Muddada' and 'Time Barrutte', adds to the film’s appeal.
With Samarjit Lankesh stepping into the lead role, there was considerable anticipation for Gowri, offering a glimpse into his potential. Samarjit’s dual roles look ambitious, and his charming presence as well as strong dance and action skills stand out. There are minor flaws in his performance, which is understandable for a debutant. Saanya Iyer, as the female lead, takes on a mature role, though some might have preferred to see more of her energetic side.
She still makes a meaningful contribution to the film. Sampath Maithreya and Manasi Sudhir deliver strong performances, adding depth to their characters. The film also features notable guest appearances by Yogi, Priyanka Upendra, Ricky Kej, Vasundhara Das, and Akul Balaji.
On the final assessment, warts and all, with Gowri, Indrajit has provided his son Samarjit with the perfect launch vehicle, one he kicks into overdrive. May he never look back.
Gowri
Director: Indrajit Lankesh
Cast: Samarjit Lankesh, Saanya Iyer, Sampath Maithreya, Manasi Sudhir
Rating : 3/5