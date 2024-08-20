'Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi' movie review: Reimagines romance with heart

We often discuss the idea of second chances in life, and the same can be said for love. This is at the heart of Krishna Pranaya Sakhi, a film revolving around themes of love and destiny while diving into the lives of its titular characters. Before plunging into the story, let’s consider Golden Star Ganesh, whose films are celebrated for their charming mix of romance, heartfelt family moments, humour, and memorable melodies, all presented in an engaging style. When you think of director Srinivasa Raju, Dandupalya likely comes to mind. So, when this director and actor collaborate, the result is Krishna Pranaya Sakhi.

Human connections are often woven together by love, responsibility, or even destiny, and maintaining these bonds requires effort. This Ganesh-led film follows two people from different backgrounds who start as lovers, marry, and then rediscover their love. This forms the core of the film, unfolding as a family drama with intermittent flashbacks. Krishna (Ganesh), a wealthy young man, falls for Pranaya (Malavika Nair), an orphan at a shelter. To win her love, Krishna disguises himself as a poor man and takes a job as a driver at the shelter.

The story might sound familiar and clearly shows that Krishna Pranaya Sakhi doesn’t reinvent the wheel. However, director Srinivasa Raju adds new twists, breathing fresh life into this tale, an addition to Ganesh's list of romantic dramas. The director adeptly connects the dots of the predictable plot by infusing it with refined elements and a heartfelt approach. The cinematography, adorned with stunning landscapes, beautifully captures the film's warm essence, turning every frame into a visual delight.