'Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi' movie review: Reimagines romance with heart

We often discuss the idea of second chances in life, and the same can be said for love. This is at the heart of Krishna Pranaya Sakhi, a film revolving around themes of love and destiny while diving into the lives of its titular characters. Before plunging into the story, let’s consider Golden Star Ganesh, whose films are celebrated for their charming mix of romance, heartfelt family moments, humour, and memorable melodies, all presented in an engaging style. When you think of director Srinivasa Raju, Dandupalya likely comes to mind. So, when this director and actor collaborate, the result is Krishna Pranaya Sakhi.
Human connections are often woven together by love, responsibility, or even destiny, and maintaining these bonds requires effort. This Ganesh-led film follows two people from different backgrounds who start as lovers, marry, and then rediscover their love. This forms the core of the film, unfolding as a family drama with intermittent flashbacks. Krishna (Ganesh), a wealthy young man, falls for Pranaya (Malavika Nair), an orphan at a shelter. To win her love, Krishna disguises himself as a poor man and takes a job as a driver at the shelter.
The story might sound familiar and clearly shows that Krishna Pranaya Sakhi doesn’t reinvent the wheel. However, director Srinivasa Raju adds new twists, breathing fresh life into this tale, an addition to Ganesh's list of romantic dramas. The director adeptly connects the dots of the predictable plot by infusing it with refined elements and a heartfelt approach. The cinematography, adorned with stunning landscapes, beautifully captures the film's warm essence, turning every frame into a visual delight.
The true standout of the film is its soulful music by Arjun Janya. The melodic soundtracks, such as 'Dwapara to Chinamma' and the peppy song 'My Marriage is Fixed,' and others, bind the emotional threads of the story and resonate with us. The film shines with good production values and costumes that enhance its visual appeal.
The director explores how unexpected events can dramatically alter lives and how trauma influences love and relationships. The film merges elements from various beloved movies that deal with memory and emotional struggle. Despite the story feeling fragmented initially, it gathers its pieces by the end.
Even though Ganesh has played similar roles many times before, he still makes the typical lover-boy role his own. He leads with his signature charm and natural acting skills, and his on-screen romance feels genuine as he balances his role as a loving son with a touch of comedy and emotion.
Malavika Nair, in her Kannada film debut, performs with grace and skillfully handles subtle moments. Her presence adds a fresh dimension to the complex scenes, and her chemistry with Ganesh enhances the film. Sharanya Shetty brings a touch of intrigue to her negative role, while supporting actors like Shashikumar, Shruthi, Ramakrishna, Ashok, and Shivadhwaj have brief but notable roles. Rangayana Raghu, blending Kannada and Telugu, and comedians Sadhu Kokila, Kuri Pratap, and Giri Shivanna provide some laughs with their limited screen time.
Some aspects of the characters in Krishna Pranaya Sakhi might feel overdone, which is evident in commercial cinema. Nevertheless, it remains a portrayal of human emotions that can connect with audiences of all ages.
Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi
Director: Srinivasa Raju
Cast: Ganesh, Malavika Nair, Sharanya Shetty, Sadhu Kokila, Rangayana Raghu, Kuri Pratap, Shruthi, Shashikumar, and Ramakrishna
Rating : 3/5