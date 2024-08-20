'Nunakuzhi' Movie Review: Baiju Santhosh salvages this predictable comedy thriller

We have seen comedy thrillers where multiple story threads, through a series of errors, merge to create a whole. Ramji Rao Speaking is one of the most iconic examples of that in Malayalam cinema. So, it is quite fitting that Jeethu Joseph’s latest offering opens with a title track that sounds like a homage to the song ‘Kalikkalam Ithu Kalikkalam’ from Siddique-Lal’s outstanding debut in 1989. Nunakuzhi is a film that tries to stitch together several narrative threads into a chaotic yet entertaining package but leaves a lot to be desired.

The story unfolds in four interwoven threads, each introducing a new set of characters and complications. From the outset, the film promises a madcap ride where logic is thrown out the window in favour of mindless entertainment. The first thread introduces us to Eby Zacharia (Basil Joseph), the lazy, silver-spooned managing director of Poozhikunnel Group. His predicament begins when his laptop, filled with private videos, is confiscated by a senior income tax official (Siddique).

The ensuing chase for the laptop spirals out of control, eventually leading Eby into a random house (Grace Antony), setting off a series of misadventures. Basil, as Eby, is both amusing and frustrating in his portrayal of an entitled man caught in a compromising situation, frustrating because his performances are becoming predictable.

The second thread takes us into the messy divorce proceedings of Rashmitha (Grace Antony) and Renji (Aju Varghese), where reality is stretched to farcical limits. Grace’s portrayal of Rashmitha as a woman on the edge is commendable, though the character’s over-the-top reactions can feel jarring at times.