'Nunakuzhi' Movie Review: Baiju Santhosh salvages this predictable comedy thriller

We have seen comedy thrillers where multiple story threads, through a series of errors, merge to create a whole. Ramji Rao Speaking is one of the most iconic examples of that in Malayalam cinema. So, it is quite fitting that Jeethu Joseph’s latest offering opens with a title track that sounds like a homage to the song ‘Kalikkalam Ithu Kalikkalam’ from Siddique-Lal’s outstanding debut in 1989. Nunakuzhi is a film that tries to stitch together several narrative threads into a chaotic yet entertaining package but leaves a lot to be desired.
The story unfolds in four interwoven threads, each introducing a new set of characters and complications. From the outset, the film promises a madcap ride where logic is thrown out the window in favour of mindless entertainment. The first thread introduces us to Eby Zacharia (Basil Joseph), the lazy, silver-spooned managing director of Poozhikunnel Group. His predicament begins when his laptop, filled with private videos, is confiscated by a senior income tax official (Siddique).
The ensuing chase for the laptop spirals out of control, eventually leading Eby into a random house (Grace Antony), setting off a series of misadventures. Basil, as Eby, is both amusing and frustrating in his portrayal of an entitled man caught in a compromising situation, frustrating because his performances are becoming predictable.
The second thread takes us into the messy divorce proceedings of Rashmitha (Grace Antony) and Renji (Aju Varghese), where reality is stretched to farcical limits. Grace’s portrayal of Rashmitha as a woman on the edge is commendable, though the character’s over-the-top reactions can feel jarring at times.
The third thread, however, is where the film begins to lose its way. It follows Siddique’s character as he unwittingly switches Eby’s laptop with that of his wannabe filmmaker nephew (Althaf Salim). The subplot involving his attempts to secure the dates of a star, Sundernath (a forgettable Manoj K Jayan), adds little to the narrative and only serves to stretch the film beyond its welcome. Althaf’s performance is particularly underwhelming, with his portrayal of the jilted lover-turned-aspiring filmmaker feeling both cliched and lifeless.
The final thread ties the film together with the entry of Baiju Santhosh as a senior cop tasked with unravelling the chaotic mess created by the other characters. Baiju is undoubtedly the film’s saving grace, delivering a performance that is both charming and sharp. His comic timing and the way he handles the absurdity around him bring much-needed energy to the film. One of the significant drawbacks of Nunakuzhi is that not all the jokes land, especially in the first hour.
Thankfully, Nunakuzhi is mostly fast-paced, with a runtime of just over two hours, and packed with so much happening that it rarely feels sluggish or stuck at one point or in a loop.
However, the lack of surprises, especially compared to Jeethu Joseph and KR Krishna Kumar’s previous collaborations like 12th Man and Kooman, is apparent. The film’s trajectory becomes predictable after a point. Ultimately, Nunakuzhi could have been smarter and funnier, had it taken the time to refine its screenplay and trim the unnecessary parts.
Movie: Nunakuzhi
Director: Jeethu Joseph
Cast: Basil Joseph, Grace Antony, Nikhila Vimal, Baiju Santhosh, Siddique, Manoj K Jayan, Azees Nedumangad, Althaf Salim
Rating : 2.5/5