'Vaazha' Movie Review: This shallow exploration of boyhood is fun while it lasts

In Malayalam, ‘Vaazha’ simply means a banana tree. But it’s also a derogatory slang word to mock those deemed good-for-nothing. Anand Menen’s new film is a coming-of-age story of a few such ‘vaazhas’, with particular emphasis on their relationships with their fathers. Vishnu (Amith Mohan Rajeswari), Ajo (Siju Sunny), and Moosa (Joemon Jyothir) are the three main ‘vaazhas’, and the narrative traverses their lives together, right from childhood to the late 20s.

The makers opt for a Hindu-Christian-Muslim (like the trio in Premam) representation, perhaps to indicate that family situations are all the same, regardless of the religious background. In a welcome change, it’s the Muslim household that has a more liberal environment than the other two. While all three are troublemakers and poor at studies, Moosa’s father (an excellent Noby) is the only one considerate and warm towards them. After an aimless first half stacked with a sequence of reel-worthy situations, it is the portions exploring the father-son equations that work best in the film.

Like a character in the film says, there are three kinds of students around us: those who pursue their dreams with determination and succeed; those who study well and secure a job according to their parents’ wishes; and then, those without any clue about their studies and future. As the film’s tagline suggests, the primary focus is the billion boys in the third category, who lead a carefree and aimless life.

The decision to cast social media talents as the leads works in the film’s favour as most of these actors are already popular for playing different shades of loafers in their reels. With their vibrant chemistry and ability to churn out humour from everyday moments, they make up for the shallowness in the plot and inconsistency in comedy sequences. The scenes per se don’t guarantee a lot of laughs, but these youngsters manage it with their spontaneous acts, especially Joemon Jyothir, Siju Sunny, and Hashir.