'Footage' movie review: A technically sleek film that’s refreshing despite the roadblocks

Right from the beginning of 2024, Malayalam cinema has been exploring new territories in both form and content. Starting with the National Award-winning Aattam in January, the following months witnessed several successful and bold attempts, including films like Bramayugam, Manjummel Boys, and Gaganachari.

The latest addition to join this bandwagon of innovative endeavours is Footage, the directorial debut of seasoned editor Saiju Sreedharan. This film marks Malayalam cinema’s first mainstream venture into the niche genre of found footage.

Footage opens with the legendary Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez’s line on compartmentalising our lives: “All human beings have three lives: public, private, and secret.” The film follows a vibrant and inquisitive vlogger couple, played by Vishak Nair and Gayathri Ashok, who document almost every aspect of their daily lives, including their intimate moments.

The story spans a year between 2020 and 2021 when the world was grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic. Although it touches on the topic of loneliness caused by the lockdowns and restricted movement, it barely delves into the harsh realities of the time—and rightly so. The entire film, presented as pieces of evidence of a crime, unfolds through the couple’s camera footage. While the first hour is shown from the boy’s perspective, the latter is seen through the girl’s camera.