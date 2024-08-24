'Powder' movie review: Revels in easygoing fun and uncomplicated laughs

Ever wondered what happens when a shipment gets mixed up? Hold on to your seats because this film takes you on a ride with a consignment that swaps its identity, leading to a chaotic and hilarious chain of events.
With Powder, director Janardhan Chikkanna makes his comedic debut, and producers KRG Studios and TVF (The Viral Fever) aim to deliver something refreshingly different. And that’s exactly what you get—forget traditional setups often seen in regular comedies; Powder thrives on its unique brand of hilarity, revelling in a playful rebellion against logic and subtlety. While the humour might take a moment to fully kick in, it eventually delivers a non-stop laugh fest. Let Powder take you on a comedic rollercoaster where the only rule is to leave your expectations at the door.
Meet Annachi (Rangayana Raghu), a man with lofty ambitions who decides to smuggle what we are told is talcum powder from China to India. But in the world of smuggling, things rarely go as planned. Enter the colourful cast: Surya (Diganth), who works at a department store in Mysuru, lives with his friend Karan (Anirudh Acharya), and is in love with Nithya (Dhanya Ramkumar), a nurse.
The film introduces a host of characters, not just one after another but in parallel, weaving them into the plot. However, veteran actor Jaggesh’s narration helps keep the chaos understandable, giving us a backstory for each character, including Sulaiman (Gopal Krishna Deshpande), a competitor to Annachi who is also eyeing the powder consignment.
Add to the mix Pawan (Ravi Shankar), searching for a bride, and Mallika (Sharmiela Mandre), who is dealing with a broken marriage at the mandap. She’s not someone you want to mess with—one wrong move, and she’ll knock you out. She is also part of the smuggling gang. However, the gang leader, named Bruce Lee, keeps his identity under wraps.
Things get interesting when Annachi’s consignment arrives, leading to a whirlwind of code mix-ups, misplaced shipments, and a supermarket showdown. The mix-up involves original powder, duplicate boxes, and talcum disguised as something far more valuable.
The famous supermarket in Mysuru becomes the stage for a madcap chase. Surya, Karan, and Nithya know this isn’t just any powder—it’s worth crores! But will the trio, Mallika or Annachi manage to recover it in time, or will the consignment be lost forever?
Gultoo director Janardhan Chikkanna, working from a story by Deepak Venkatesh, takes a detour from his logical roots in Powder, diving headfirst into a whirlwind of dark humour and absurdity. In essence, Powder leans more towards casual amusement than deep entertainment.
The first half, with its many characters, may drift by unnoticed, and the second half can be confusing. Overall, the narration could use more clarity. Combined with Vasuki Vaibhav’s music and Advaith Gurumurthy behind the camera, the film’s VFX is an attempt at uniqueness.
The cast is packed with experienced actors. Rangayana Raghu shines with his amusing portrayal, while Diganth, Dhanya Ramkumar, and Anirudh Acharya consistently entertain. Sharmiela Mandre steps into a fresh, distinctive role. Ravi Shankar Gowda brings humour, while Gopal Krishna Deshpande and Nagabhushana add unique elements to the film. Huli Karthik performs his role with skill.
This film is a riotous blend of drug mafias, international dealers, local gangsters, and the innocents, all wrapped up in comedic chaos where the only rule is: Everyone should laugh; that’s what counts! If quirky, dark humour and offbeat storytelling tickle your fancy, Powder might just be your weekend watch.
Powder
Director: Janardhan Chikkanna
Cast: Diganth, Rangayana Raghu, Sharmiela Mandre, Dhanya Ramkumar, Anirudh Acharya, Ravi Shankar Gowda, and Nagabhushana
Rating : 3/5