'Powder' movie review: Revels in easygoing fun and uncomplicated laughs

Ever wondered what happens when a shipment gets mixed up? Hold on to your seats because this film takes you on a ride with a consignment that swaps its identity, leading to a chaotic and hilarious chain of events.

With Powder, director Janardhan Chikkanna makes his comedic debut, and producers KRG Studios and TVF (The Viral Fever) aim to deliver something refreshingly different. And that’s exactly what you get—forget traditional setups often seen in regular comedies; Powder thrives on its unique brand of hilarity, revelling in a playful rebellion against logic and subtlety. While the humour might take a moment to fully kick in, it eventually delivers a non-stop laugh fest. Let Powder take you on a comedic rollercoaster where the only rule is to leave your expectations at the door.

Meet Annachi (Rangayana Raghu), a man with lofty ambitions who decides to smuggle what we are told is talcum powder from China to India. But in the world of smuggling, things rarely go as planned. Enter the colourful cast: Surya (Diganth), who works at a department store in Mysuru, lives with his friend Karan (Anirudh Acharya), and is in love with Nithya (Dhanya Ramkumar), a nurse.

The film introduces a host of characters, not just one after another but in parallel, weaving them into the plot. However, veteran actor Jaggesh’s narration helps keep the chaos understandable, giving us a backstory for each character, including Sulaiman (Gopal Krishna Deshpande), a competitor to Annachi who is also eyeing the powder consignment.