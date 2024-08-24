'The Union': Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry’s spy-action romance hits, misses

How far would one go for your long-lost childhood love? The Union explores this question through the lens of a spy-actioner. Mike’s (Mark Wahlberg) ordinary life is upended when his high school sweetheart, Roxanne (Halle Berry), reappears and recruits him for a dangerous mission. At the outset, The Union successfully blends elements of rom-com and action, delivering entertaining moments and showcasing the chemistry between Wahlberg and Berry. However, the writing that makes the film feel lengthy, and the concept which feels like an old product in new packaging, makes the film a bit middling.

There’s something cathartic about seeing Wahlberg play a man who lives a small life that is not exactly considered the ideal. He plays a construction worker from New Jersey who doesn’t exactly have his life together. But he is satisfied and moves around with confidence. When his friend mockingly asks him if he should set him up with his grandmother’s friends, because he is dating his teacher, Mike doesn’t bat an eyelid before saying, “Actually I don’t mind dating your grandmother.” His witty and unwavering confidence in the face of ridicule makes Mike a character we can’t help but root for. In another scene, Rox belittles him as she asks him to thank her for saving him from his “small little life”. He replies, “It might not be perfect, but it’s honest,” and this sits with us for a long time because Wahlberg connects with us beyond the screen, making his character the best takeaway.

As for the romance or action, The Union does not try to be that original. A crucial gadget containing sensitive information is the target of nefarious organisations, and our heroes, Mike and Roxanne, must race against time to retrieve it. While the action sequences are well-executed, the overall narrative lacks originality. The burgeoning romance between the two leads is predictable. Although the film introduces a surprise with changed character arcs, such attempts are overshadowed by its focus on extended action sequences that ultimately feel drawn out.

At the end of the day, The Union does its job of entertaining. We see Wahlberg and Berry jump from one building to another and also make us laugh with quirky one-liners, like when Mike says, “Well, he’s dead now; so we argue a lot less”, about his relationship with his father. But the film’s attempts to balance action, comedy, and romance are uneven, resulting in an entertaining yet rather forgettable experience.