'Vaazhai' movie review: Mari Selvaraj’s most tender and affecting tale yet

Sometimes you look forward to watching a film and then when it finally arrives, you are left with little to no emotions to speak about it. And then when the climax unfolds, you just want to quickly pick up every visual and thought, and hold it together in memory for as long as possible. Director Mari Selvaraj, who has a knack for arresting his audience with deeply personal and affecting stories, has pulled out a page from his life with Vaazhai, a film so tender that it tugs at your heartstrings and then uproots it all at once.

Within the first fifteen minutes of Vaazhai, Mari Selvaraj sets the stage for how his story will pan out. An old man in Puliyankulam village dies and the whole area gathers for his funeral. Sivanaindhan (Ponvel) is woken up by his sister Vembu (Dhivya Duraisamy) that morning. When he protests, she tells him that they don’t have to carry banana stalks since they have a funeral to attend. Later, Sivanaindhan innocently tells his friend, “Naalikum yaarachu setha nalla irukum (It would be nice if someone dies tomorrow as well).”

Of course, Sivanaindhan doesn’t understand the gravity of his words, nor does he feel the weight of it. And the film too traverses along with his innocence as he and his closest pal Sekar (Raghul) move through each day in school figuring out if actor Rajinikanth is the bigger star or Kamal Haasan is. When they are not engaged in fan wars, they are gushing over their teacher Poongodi (Nikhila Vimal). If it was Jo (Anandhi) in Pariyerum Perumal who was Pari’s angel, Poongodi is Sivanaindhan’s angel, his respite when things go awry. She can teach him dance moves, sew his shirt and even offer him her handkerchief as a memory. Sadly, that’s all she could do as an elite who remains distant as ever to the oppressed and their dreams.

The theatre erupted in laughter every time Sivanaindhan and Sekar’s mischievous acts played out on screen. Their chalk-and-cheese love story is a delight to watch. But all those moments die down when the director paints a no-holds-barred reality of the workers. It is gruelling and every little joy is sucked out of their lives before they could earn a penny, but perhaps the best line that summarises their agony is when a villager points out to the buyer that he has been working in the same field since the latter’s father was a buyer.