'Laughing Buddha' takes on police obesity with a witty crime twist

The Laughing Buddha, with his iconic image of joy and serenity, symbolises deep, enduring happiness despite life’s trials. Does Laughing Buddha as a title for the film capture its essence? Yes, it does. Here is how it does this.

At its heart, the film explores the complex challenges of balancing family life with professional responsibilities, skillfully blending drama and dark humour to both entertain and provoke thought. The central character, Govardhan (Pramod Shetty), is popular among his colleagues for his distinctive approach to interrogating suspects that often leads to quick confessions. However, his love for food becomes a significant obstacle as he attempts to lose weight. The plot keeps viewers engaged with unexpected twists in his journey, raising curiosity about how he will confront these challenges.

The story begins with Govardhan, a police constable who leads a happy life with his wife and child. His passion for food was a key factor in attracting his wife (Teju Belawadi). Govardhan comes across as a devoted husband, and his interactions with his wife reflect a warm yet traditional view of marital roles. This sentiment is beautifully captured during a family gathering at the police station, highlighted by a song arranged by his father-in-law, (Sundar Raj). The event is memorable and, thanks to the media, it also brings attention to the issue of obesity among some officers. In response, a senior police officer (SK Umesh), imposes a three-month deadline for these officers to lose weight and get fit, with the threat of dismissal if they do not comply.

Director Bharath Raj offers a fresh perspective by highlighting the personal struggles and human side of police officers, rather than sticking to the conventional portrayal as he addresses obesity within this profession with sensitivity, using it as a lens to explore broader themes of health, professionalism, and societal judgment.