'Laughing Buddha' takes on police obesity with a witty crime twist

The Laughing Buddha, with his iconic image of joy and serenity, symbolises deep, enduring happiness despite life’s trials. Does Laughing Buddha as a title for the film capture its essence? Yes, it does. Here is how it does this.
At its heart, the film explores the complex challenges of balancing family life with professional responsibilities, skillfully blending drama and dark humour to both entertain and provoke thought. The central character, Govardhan (Pramod Shetty), is popular among his colleagues for his distinctive approach to interrogating suspects that often leads to quick confessions. However, his love for food becomes a significant obstacle as he attempts to lose weight. The plot keeps viewers engaged with unexpected twists in his journey, raising curiosity about how he will confront these challenges.
The story begins with Govardhan, a police constable who leads a happy life with his wife and child. His passion for food was a key factor in attracting his wife (Teju Belawadi). Govardhan comes across as a devoted husband, and his interactions with his wife reflect a warm yet traditional view of marital roles. This sentiment is beautifully captured during a family gathering at the police station, highlighted by a song arranged by his father-in-law, (Sundar Raj). The event is memorable and, thanks to the media, it also brings attention to the issue of obesity among some officers. In response, a senior police officer (SK Umesh), imposes a three-month deadline for these officers to lose weight and get fit, with the threat of dismissal if they do not comply.
Director Bharath Raj offers a fresh perspective by highlighting the personal struggles and human side of police officers, rather than sticking to the conventional portrayal as he addresses obesity within this profession with sensitivity, using it as a lens to explore broader themes of health, professionalism, and societal judgment.
The film also features a crime subplot involving (Diganth) that adds an extra layer of intrigue. The dramatic arc involving a substantial bribe and (Diganth) arrest reveals a darker side of institutional corruption, contrasting the idealistic pursuit of health and personal well-being with a backdrop of moral decay.
Laughing Buddha also incorporates a satirical take on rice-pulling—a traditional practice associated with supernatural claims. The director touches upon the clash between naturopathy and conventional medical practices, illustrating the conflict between old beliefs and modern realities.
Laughing Buddha remains consistently engaging despite a few minor slow spots thanks to its strong writing. In explaining how the policeman deals with weight issues, the film achieves a balance between light-heartedness and subtlety, delivering its messages without becoming preachy.
Pramod Shetty shines as Govardhan, bringing depth and authenticity to the role. His performance anchors the film, making his weight struggles all the more relatable. Diganth adds a spark of versatility, while Teju Belawadi and Sundar Raj among a few other actors provide strong supporting roles.
Rishab Shetty’s production ensures the film is polished and visually appealing. Laughing Buddha effectively wraps a serious issue—obesity among police officers—in a light-hearted package. Can a film about weight problems in law enforcement be both funny and insightful? Laughing Buddha is proof that it can and that even hefty topics can be approached with humour, keeping audiences entertained while reflecting on real-life challenges.
Laughing Buddha
Director: Bharath Raj
Cast: Pramod Shetty, Diganth, Teju Belawadi, and Sundar Raj
Rating : 3/5