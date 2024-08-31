'Pepe' sees Vinay Rajkumar in fresh light, stands out technically

Pepe, directed by Shreelesh Nair, aims to set itself apart from conventional mainstream masala films. From the outset, it’s clear that this debut director intends to offer something fresh, with Vinay Rajkumar taking on a significantly different role as a mass hero. The film generated considerable excitement, particularly after the trailer suggested a serious and engaging narrative. The question now is whether Kannada audiences are ready to embrace a film that delves into themes like communalism, untouchability, and societal challenges, all while maintaining a steady pace of action.
Before getting into the plot, it is prudent to highlight the contributions of the film’s technical team. The soundtrack, composed by Poornachandra Tejaswi, plays a crucial role in setting the film’s tone and mood, syncing seamlessly with key moments. Similarly, Abhishek Kasargod’s cinematography enriches the narrative, with each shot enhancing the atmosphere and thematic depth.
Manu Shedgar’s editing pattern introduces a notable twist by utilising different colour tones to differentiate between various timelines and characters. This technique is innovative and may contribute to the film’s complexity. Additionally, the creative action sequences, driven by multiple stunt directors, add to the film’s visual appeal. However, the question remains: will these elements help piece together a coherent plot?
The film’s central theme revolves around the conflict between two neighbouring villages, Basti and Badanal, separated by a river. Basti is controlled by the affluent upper class led by Malabari, while Badanal is inhabited by marginalised communities who migrated there due to a plague. The upper-caste rulers exploit the downtrodden for sand mining, leading to severe oppression.
Rayappa, the leader of the oppressed in Badanal, rises up against this exploitation, sparking a violent conflict that spans three generations. The bloodshed escalates when Malabari’s son, Malpe, is accused of murdering Rayappa’s son, Dharma. Dharma’s son, Pepe (Vinay Rajkumar), vows to avenge his father’s death and defend his people, becoming their protector. Amidst the violence, Pepe’s mother, Sunitha (Aruna Balraj), opposes the continued bloodshed. The river dividing the two villages becomes a symbol of the conflict, soaked in the blood of those caught in the struggle. The film poses the critical question: will Pepe end the cycle of violence, or will his actions only perpetuate the bloodshed?
Pepe focuses on realistic portrayals of traditional practices while shedding light on social issues such as caste discrimination. The film includes scenes that challenge these customs and question their validity.
Vinay Rajkumar’s portrayal in a mass role and the film’s strong production values highlight its attempt to present him in a new light. The distinctive dialogue delivery offers a fresh perspective on each scene. However, intriguing female characters like Kajal Kunder as Sindhu, who struggles with traditional expectations and her love for Pepe; Aruna Balraj as Sunitha, who wants the violence to end; and Medini Kelamane as Prabha, often fade away too quickly after their impactful moments. Kajal Kunder’s powerful scene, depicting her in white and soaked in blood to symbolise her menstrual period, is striking but lacks follow-through. Similarly, Medini Kelamane’s character, despite a promising start, is abruptly sidelined.
Pepe demands full attention as it navigates a complex web of storylines with an uneven narrative. The film’s experimental editing and non-linear approach, including the black-and-white versus colour technique for past and present scenes, add flair but can disrupt the flow. The ensemble cast and their tangled backstories create confusion, while relentless gore and graphic content amplify the sense of chaos. Each scene is packed with information, and just as you begin to understand one element, the story shifts abruptly. Character histories are revealed in a scattered fashion, making it challenging to connect the dots.
As Raghavendran Rajkumar poignantly notes in his special appearance, life can be compared to a flowing river—constantly moving forward and evolving regardless of our intentions or desires. Stories, in essence, are meant to be shared, capturing the journey and experiences that define us. With Pepe leaving viewers with a cliffhanger marked by “to be continued,” the narrative remains incomplete. The question remains whether the unfolding saga will eventually provide the closure it seeks or whether the river of Pepe’s story will continue to flow, awaiting the next chapter.
Pepe
Director: Shreelesh S Nair
Cast: Vinay Rajkumar, Kaajal Kunder, Medini Kelamane, Aruna Balraj, and Mayur Patel
Rating : 3/5