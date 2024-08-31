'Pepe' sees Vinay Rajkumar in fresh light, stands out technically

The film’s central theme revolves around the conflict between two neighbouring villages, Basti and Badanal, separated by a river. Basti is controlled by the affluent upper class led by Malabari, while Badanal is inhabited by marginalised communities who migrated there due to a plague. The upper-caste rulers exploit the downtrodden for sand mining, leading to severe oppression.

Rayappa, the leader of the oppressed in Badanal, rises up against this exploitation, sparking a violent conflict that spans three generations. The bloodshed escalates when Malabari’s son, Malpe, is accused of murdering Rayappa’s son, Dharma. Dharma’s son, Pepe (Vinay Rajkumar), vows to avenge his father’s death and defend his people, becoming their protector. Amidst the violence, Pepe’s mother, Sunitha (Aruna Balraj), opposes the continued bloodshed. The river dividing the two villages becomes a symbol of the conflict, soaked in the blood of those caught in the struggle. The film poses the critical question: will Pepe end the cycle of violence, or will his actions only perpetuate the bloodshed?

Pepe focuses on realistic portrayals of traditional practices while shedding light on social issues such as caste discrimination. The film includes scenes that challenge these customs and question their validity.

Vinay Rajkumar’s portrayal in a mass role and the film’s strong production values highlight its attempt to present him in a new light. The distinctive dialogue delivery offers a fresh perspective on each scene. However, intriguing female characters like Kajal Kunder as Sindhu, who struggles with traditional expectations and her love for Pepe; Aruna Balraj as Sunitha, who wants the violence to end; and Medini Kelamane as Prabha, often fade away too quickly after their impactful moments. Kajal Kunder’s powerful scene, depicting her in white and soaked in blood to symbolise her menstrual period, is striking but lacks follow-through. Similarly, Medini Kelamane’s character, despite a promising start, is abruptly sidelined.