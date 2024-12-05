'Pushpa 2: The Rule' movie review: Where ego sparks a wildfire

In the Pushpa sequel (whose end isn’t its brightest spot), director Sukumar once again demonstrates his mastery in crafting drama and conflict. He takes something as seemingly innocuous as a ‘will he say sorry or not’ scenario and spins it into riveting cinema. Sukumar doesn’t just create laughs and thrills; he plunges deep into a character’s psyche, unraveling the very DNA of what an apology means for someone like Pushparaj. It’s delightful whenever mass cinema meets emotional intelligence.

Pushpa 2 delivers a breathless first half, and just when you think the film has barely begun, you hit the halfway mark at around an hour and a half. Most of the film brims with cleverness and energy, invoking the best elements of the first Pushpa film—whether it’s channeling Allu Arjun’s phenomenal performance (he’s outstanding once again), repurposing the iconic 'thaggedhe le' punchline, or reimagining Pushpa’s now-famous beard-stroking gesture. Even a character like Srivalli gets increased focus and a moment or two to truly shine (and no, I’m not talking about the songs).

However, it’s frustrating that a film with so much to offer repeatedly leans on the tired trope of Pushparaj saving women in distress. This idea was already explored in the first film, but the sequel doubles down. While there’s a larger story motivation for the final rescue, the narrative repeatedly subjects women in Pushpa’s world to sexual violence (with the film itself sexualising Srivalli every chance it gets). This lack of nuance in its portrayal of women feels like a glaring inconsistency in this otherwise smartly written film.