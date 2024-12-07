'Dheera Bhagat Roy' movie review: A struggle for social justice amidst melodrama

Kannada cinema has long managed to bring out the challenges faced by common people under the feudal system, and Dheera Bhagat Roy falls into that category. It attempts to address the crucial theme of the aftermath of the Land Reforms Act and the violence that followed. But will it manage to deliver a cohesive and impactful narrative? Set against a backdrop of social change, the film centers on Rajan (Rakesh Dalawai), an advocate who returns to his hometown to seek justice for the oppressed and avenge his father’s death. However, the initial focus shifts from Rajan’s fight for justice to melodramatic moments and romance, diluting the film’s core message.

Spanning across the 1970s and 1990s, the story explores Rajan’s battle against Varadaiah (Sharath Lohitashwa), a ruthless feudal lord, while also touching on the implications of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The generational conflict between Rajan and his father’s legacy adds emotional weight to the story, but the film’s fragmented structure, jumping across different time periods, disrupts its flow.

Directed by Karnan, the film portrays the resilience of the oppressed with raw intensity, focusing on their hardships and eventual uprising. The director ensures the story is not one of mere victimhood but of revolutionary action. However, despite its powerful themes, the film falters in execution.

Blending social justice with action and melodrama, the film often detracts from its thematic depth. Rather than delving into the aftermath of the Land Reforms Act, the narrative veers into a revenge saga between Rajan and Varadaiah, undermining its potential to be a thought-provoking exploration of social reform.

In terms of performances, Rakesh Dalawai’s portrayal of lawyer Rajan shows potential, but the script offers little room for character development. Sharath Lohitashwa’s Varadaiah feels like a one-dimensional villain, and the supporting cast delivers performances that are largely predictable and that signify typecasting.

The disjointed timeline, pacing issues, and overreliance on melodrama overshadow the film’s noble intentions, leaving it as an average cinematic experience. With better execution, it could have become a more powerful commentary on social justice.

Dheera Bhagat Roy

Director: Karnan

Cast: Rakesh Dalawai, Sucharitha Sahayaraj, Sharath Lohitashwa, Ninasam Ashwath, and Praveen Gowda

Rating: 2.5/5