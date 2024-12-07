'Family Padam' movie review: This heartwarming film is fun while it lasts

Debut director Selvah Kumar Thirumaaran’s Family Padam is not the first film about films or an aspiring filmmaker, nor will it be the last. Such films usually show the aspiring filmmaker struggling on their own, or with their family either trying to stop them from pursuing their dreams or backing them with a little pep talk.

Family Padam tells to what extent a family goes to make the filmmaking dreams of one of the three brothers come true. The biggest draw of the film is its fresh take on the role of a family in a man-running-behind-his-passion story.

The film begins with the titular family in a prison on Diwali for an alleged cheating case; the narration piques our interest to know what has happened. The scene then shifts to the flashback, with Thamizh (Udhay Karthik) shuttling between production houses, where he gets cold-shouldered, in some cases openly and in others politely.

After some heated arguments, laughs and romance, Thamizh finally finds a blockbuster producer who is interested in his narration. But he soon realises that he foolishly believed that he was close to achieving his dreams. How he manages to recover from this disappointment and how this situation tests the family’s unity is what Family Padam is all about.

In such films, the narration is usually centred solely on the hero and his dreams, keeping other characters in the background. However, each member of the family should be updated on how well or terribly his meeting with a producer went for Thamizh.

You have a regular mother, Viji (Sreeja Ravi), who is not dead against Thamizh’s aspirations but is concerned about his livelihood and his ‘waywardness’ hampering the wedding prospects of his second elder brother, Parthi (Parthiban Kumar).

Nevertheless, this is a family that stays together, which is exemplified with the fact that there is nobody bitching behind Thamizh. On top of it, the eldest brother, Sarath Kumar (Vivek Prasanna), who is mocked as ‘Samuthiram’ Sarath Kumar in a reference to the popular actor’s 2001 film, more or less takes up the lead role here.

Another factor that makes the film palatable is not having a subplot for the sake of it. Selvah has taken a giant leap in placing his faith in just simple storytelling and human characters. No role feels wasted. More than just the individuals, the family as a unit has a character of its own that is rhythmic. It is such a relief to see a joint family in Tamil cinema after a long time without a sacrificial lamb or a derelict.