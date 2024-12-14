'Despatch' movie review: A stunning Manoj Bajpayee in a demanding Kanu Behl film

Joy does everything that is demanded of the genre. Being a veteran journalist, he has his foot in every nook and corner of the city. He works covertly with the police and trails them to gangster dens, only to almost get killed in the ensuing gunfire. In a hilarious scene, he enters a company building pretending to be the auditor so as to collect evidence for a scam he is uncovering. It unfolds with him running from door to door, evading security guards through his awkward maneuvers. Joy feels almost like an accidental protagonist of the film, with how indifferently he is treated by writers Ishani Banerjee and Kanu.

Joy seems to have come right out of the mundane world of French existentialists Albert Camus and Jean Paul Sartre in terms of the perpetual dryness that he carries. Manoj brings out Joy’s astounding desperation and pent-up frustration through his unusual physicality. He runs without a sense of speed, stands without appearing to be at ease and conjures up a concocted smile each time he wants to. He populates every frame of the film, lets go of his vanity and becomes part of the space he is in. His performance carries the heavy weight of a long life led in a metropolis.

The film becomes more like a character study of Joy as the camera observes him from a distance, not giving us moments to empathise. Kanu makes the narrative linger a lot without having a central idea to fall back on. A long, roughly enacted and uncomfortable sex scene between Joy and Shweta becomes a gateway to understanding the sheer lack of love in their relationship. Kanu brings a decisive sense of ugliness to these scenes as the camera sneaks closer to the character’s faces as they try to snuggle and kiss. It goes beyond what is expected, often breaking the cinematic illusion.

As a result, the experience does become cumbersome and difficult to sit through, for how seemingly little we are invested in the characters. It also irks to see the sub-plot of Joy’s relationship with his wife to have been left incomplete after a range of compelling sequences that underline their toxic complexity. Instead, there are newer characters introduced in the last hour, leaving more doors opened. It edges to become all the more chaotic as it reaches the final act to the protagonist’s death, which is not pitiable.

Despatch is a film that demands a lot of patience. It is also a film that never rewards that patience with a sense of release. All of it seems intentional to create an experience that is not exactly gripping or even minutely reminiscent of a tout journalism-thriller.

But the subversion is not strong enough to sustain. It starts to become more novelistic in its scope, with low reliance on cinematic tools. Perhaps that’s why some of it also feels lost in translation.

Film: Despatch

Director: Kanu Behl

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Shahana Goswami, Rituparna Sen, Parvati Sehgal, Mamik Singh, Nikhil Vijay

Streamer: ZEE5

Rating : 2.5/5