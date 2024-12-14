'Rudhiram' movie review: Ambition and cliches collide in this edgy thriller

Rudhiram is an ambitious film that delves into themes of trauma, revenge, and the human psyche. Directed by Jisho Lon Antony and written by Jisho himself with Joseph Kiran George, the film mixes raw action, psychological tension and unsettling violence. While it has striking visuals and solid performances, the story struggles to make the most of its complex ideas and often falls back on familiar tropes. Thus, the film doesn’t fully deliver on its promise.

The film introduces two main characters, Swathi (Aparna Balamurali) and Mathew (Raj B Shetty). The first half is dedicated to setting up their personalities and circumstances. Swathi is held captive in a room, her fear and vulnerability laid bare. On the other hand, Mathew is unpredictable and unnerving, keeping viewers guessing about his true intentions. In its first hour, the narrative leans too heavily on shocking brutality to keep things moving.

The violence in Rudhiram is graphic and relentless, making some scenes difficult to watch. While it almost steers clear of explicit depictions of sexual violence, the over-the-top background wailing and excessive gore feel unnecessary and distracting. The film often seems torn between wanting to provoke deep thought and simply shocking its audience, which creates an uneven tone. One area where the film undeniably shines is its visuals. The cinematography captures the dense, claustrophobic forests beautifully, with one aerial shot of spiralling trees particularly standing out.

Aparna delivers a remarkable performance as Swathi, portraying her character’s journey from vulnerability to strength with conviction while anchoring the film emotionally. Her determination to escape is compelling, but the script relies on a tired trope to drive her resilience: a childhood story from her grandmother that inspires her to fight on. Even her escape attempts feel uninspired, borrowing heavily from The Shawshank Redemption (1994) while hardly adding anything new.