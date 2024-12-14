'Soodhu Kavvum 2' movie review: An uninspired, emotionally distant sequel

In Soodhu Kavvum 2, Guru (Shiva), in his usual quirky style, opens up the dusty box from the 2013 original and tries to revive his ‘kednapping’ business after a jail term. He carries a first aid kit with him filled with alcohol and its accompaniments. The premise is there, but then dated jokes are thrown at the audience, like when a character says, “coma la irundharu,” in reply to someone who asks him, “Goa la enna panitu irundharu?” Such stale attempts at evoking laughter essentially undermine the entire potential of the film.

Soodhu Kavvum 2 begins with the events before the original and then continues to narrate its story after Das’s (Vijay Sethupathi) exit from the story. Arumai Prakasam (Karunakaran) has been the finance minister for the past 12 years and is also the first in the list of corrupt politicians in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, a former CM candidate wakes up from a coma after two decades and attempts to reform Tamil Nadu.

The film sparks off promise from the get-go, as it serves as both a prequel and a sequel, but so does the disconnect that sharply pokes several holes into a script that struggles to stay afloat. Apart from restarting his business from scratch, Guru also attempts to take revenge against his dead imaginary girlfriend Ammu.

But why is he also avenging Das’s imaginary girlfriend Shalu’s murder? How does he think Ammu was also related to this and killed in the process? Why was Devanayagam (Karate Karthi) embroiled in the whole controversy? We never know the answers to all these questions. The logic is as ridiculous as Guru’s hallucinations, one of which involves him intoxicating himself to avoid imagining snakes around him.

In an absurd scene, Ammu, Shiva’s imaginary girlfriend, is being seated on an ‘operating dining table’ with a quack doctor struggling to try to remove a bullet wound from her. The MBBS dropout whisks his knife in the air for almost two minutes trying to get it out.