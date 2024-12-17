Ambitious theme let down by thin craft

Haritha Gogineni’s Fear sets out to navigate the labyrinth of a troubled mind, offering an ambitious portrait of schizophrenia and childhood trauma. While the premise teases an immersive psychological horror film, the execution falters, leaving viewers with a film that promises depth but delivers little beyond surface-level thrills.

At the heart of the story is Sindhu, played by Vedhika, a woman surrounded by mysterious threats and haunted by her own fractured psyche. As she grapples with the disappearance of her boyfriend, the narrative unfolds through fragmented glimpses of her traumatic childhood, her present struggles, and her institutionalisation in a psychiatric facility.

The film aspires to take viewers deep into Sindhu’s mind, revealing hidden corners of her consciousness. Yet, instead of a gripping exploration, Fear becomes a repetitive and sluggish experience, with twists that can be spotted miles away.

The film’s greatest strength lies in its themes. Tackling mental health, schizophrenia, and the scars of childhood neglect is a bold move, especially in a genre that often prioritises quick scares over meaningful commentary.

Haritha Gogineni, a doctor-turned-director, clearly has a nuanced understanding of these issues, and her intent to shed light on the complexities of mental illness is commendable. You can definitely commend the effort not to trivialise schizophrenia; the film never offers a quick answer as to why the protagonist turned out the way she did. In fact, the director goes to the length of giving explanation slides at the end about the mysterious origins of the disorder.

The director is clear about this aspect—one cannot attribute mental health disorders to a singular incident. It’s a growing trouble that arises out of many factors. That understanding of the subject matter is appreciable.

Psychological horror thrives on two elements: visceral imagery and evocative soundscapes. While Fear succeeds in delivering the odd jumpscare and fleeting moments of tension, it fails to sustain its atmosphere of dread.

Anup Rubens’ score does its best to elevate the narrative, providing a haunting backdrop to Sindhu’s descent into chaos. However, the cinematography, which is an essential component in psychological horror, is disappointingly inert. The visuals lack the power to evoke fear, which is ironic given its title, leaving the film visually flat and emotionally detached.