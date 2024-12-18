'Appuram' movie review: A poignant tale that dismantles superstition

Indu Lakshmi’s Appuram (The Other Side) is a tender yet unflinching portrayal of familial bonds tested by psychological fragility and societal oppression. Selected for the International Competition section at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), this evocative film weaves an intense drama with a sharp critique of regressive traditions that still persist. Set against the backdrop of a middle-class family, Appuram unfolds through the eyes of Janaki (Anagha Ravi), a teenage girl caught in the crosscurrents of love, fear and societal constraints.

The opening scene, in which Janaki’s mother Chithra makes yet another suicide attempt, sets the tone for the emotionally intense narrative. This harrowing moment introduces a poignant exploration of Janaki’s life, shaped by the constant fear of losing her mother. Through this lens, Appuram delves into the fragile dynamics of a family grappling with mental health challenges, societal expectations, and the oppressive weight of superstition.

Chithra’s character is an unsettling study of a woman unraveling under the weight of unfulfilled aspirations and societal strictures. Once a vibrant and ambitious student, her life was stifled when her father denied her the opportunity to pursue higher education. Mini IG delivers a measured performance, portraying Chithra’s anguish and unpredictable nature with depth. In one particularly heart-rending scene, her refusal to take prescribed medication escalates into a physical confrontation with Janaki, culminating in a vulnerable moment where her husband, Venu (Jagadish), pleads with her not to abandon him and their daughter. Jagadish’s portrayal of Venu is nothing short of exceptional.

His restrained yet deeply emotional performance anchors the narrative, especially in scenes where he attempts to mediate between Chithra’s emotional volatility and Janaki’s growing despair. As an affectionate man grappling with the helplessness of watching the senselessness of what unfolds in Chithra’s ancestral home, his performance is a study in quiet strength. Jagadish’s ability to convey so much with so little is what makes his portrayal of Venu stand out.