'Feminichi Fathima' movie review: A rollicking rebellion that wakes up to change

Who knew a mattress could spark a revolution? Premiered at the International Competition section at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), Fasil Muhammed’s directorial debut Feminichi Fathima (Feminist Fathima) takes the mundane and turns it into a masterful satire. A woman’s quiet rebellion against a controlling husband and stifling traditions becomes a hilarious and deeply moving battle for financial independence.
Set in the coastal town of Ponnani, the film transforms a seemingly small incident into a richly layered narrative examining autonomy and conditioning. It is a film that mocks the absurdity of conservatism while embracing the complexity of the human experience, all wrapped in a rollicking comedy.
At its heart lies Fathima (Shamla Hamza), a housewife navigating life under the thumb of her conservative husband, Ashraf (Kumar Sunil). An Usthad by profession, he is highly respected in his community, yet his backward views on marital life and gender roles are laughable when set against Fathima’s growing realisation of her own agency. What begins as Fathima’s small attempt to replace a mattress—a practical necessity—evolves into a deeply personal battle against his authority.
The film’s writing shines through in its subtlety; the way Fathima’s resilience is gradually woven into the narrative is handled organically, allowing her growth to feel earned rather than contrived.
No dramatic speeches or grand gestures—just a quiet, steady march towards reclaiming her autonomy. The satire here is deftly layered, as the protagonist’s small acts of rebellion—a simple purchase, a quiet decision—challenge the very fabric of her repressive environment. One of the most striking elements of Shamla’s performance is how she conveys Fathima’s internal conflict.
While battling Ashraf’s overbearing nature, she also faces the constant scrutiny of her unsupportive mother-in-law (played effectively by Pushpa). In a household deeply rooted in conservative Muslim traditions, Fathima’s role is reduced to that of a compliant wife and mother, her own needs buried beneath the weight of expectations. Shamla plays these moments with a quiet rage and exhaustion that simmers under the surface, giving her eventual triumph all the more weight.
The brilliance of Shamla’s performance also lies in how she charts Fathima’s transformation without resorting to theatrics, making her triumph a celebration of the ordinary woman. On the other hand, Kumar is the perfect foil for Shamla. He avoids caricature, playing Ashraf as a man whose rigidity stems from his inability to adapt, making the portrayal feel authentic. Equally impressive is Viji Viswanath as Soora, Fathima’s spirited confidante. Soora’s character, though secondary, is written with care. She subtly inspires Fathima through her own independence, showing that rebellion does not always need to be loud.
What also makes Feminichi Fathima special is its refusal to paint its characters in black and white. While Ashraf’s controlling nature is undeniable, the film does not demonise or dismiss him entirely. Instead, it explores how people like Ashraf are shaped by years of unchallenged conditioning. His obsession with tradition and his fixation on having more children are not treated as mere villainous traits but as products of a deeply patriarchal mindset. His flaws, though exaggerated for comic effect, become the very thing that empowers Fathima to make her stand.
This approach lends the film a welcome nuance, urging understanding while critiquing outdated norms. The mother-in-law’s character is equally reflective of such conditioning. Her dismissive remarks about Fathima’s duties within the household add another layer to the struggle. Rather than writing her off as a typical antagonist, the film hints at how generational trauma and unchallenged practices perpetuate oppressive traditions.
The ingenuity of the film also lies in how it elevates the small into the significant. A mattress may seem inconsequential, but in Fathima’s world, it becomes a symbol of autonomy. Her struggle is not about overthrowing systems or demanding grand freedoms; it is about reclaiming the right to make choices, however small. This focus on the “small” is what makes the film so effective. Whether it is standing up to Ashraf’s oppressive rigidity, ignoring the mother-in-law’s incessant prodding, or finding solace in Soora’s friendship, Fathima’s victories are deeply personal yet universally resonant.
Fasil’s ability to mine humour from the mundane is one of the film’s greatest strengths. Unlike Appuram, another festival favourite this year at IFFK that tackled regressive traditions with sombre introspection, Feminichi Fathima chooses levity, as it draws laughter from the absurdities of domestic life, proving that comedy can be just as potent as anger when critiquing tradition. In spite of the satirical take, the film never attacks religion altogether; rather, it critiques how certain interpretations of religious practices are weaponised against its followers. Fasil also understands the rhythms of small-town life, capturing its beauty and contradictions with equal care.
Prince Francis’ cinematography, too, deserves praise. The film’s visual language reflects Fathima’s world: cramped interiors that feel suffocating, narrow alleyways that echo her confinement, and the expansive outdoors that represent the freedom she craves. Shiyad Kabeer’s background score, composed with subtlety, enhances the narrative’s emotional depth. It never overwhelms but instead punctuates key moments, adding to the story’s quiet power. At a modest 100-minute runtime, the editing by Fasil himself never overstays its welcome at any point, ensuring that the narrative remains engaging and tightly paced throughout.
Feminichi Fathima stands out not just for its message but for how it delivers it, leaving you with a smile and the lingering thought that sometimes, the simplest victories are the most profound. In a world where women like Fathima are often expected to fade into the background, this film celebrates the quiet strength and resilience of the everyday woman. It is a reminder that change begins with the ordinary—a new mattress, an assertive decision and a refusal to conform.
It also stands as a testament to the power of satire in sparking conversation, offering both humour and thoughtfulness in equal measure.
Film: Feminichi Fathima
Director: Fasil Muhammed
Cast: Shamla Hamza, Kumar Sunil, Viji Viswanath, Pushpa
Rating : 4/5