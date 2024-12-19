Preeti Panigrahi, Kani Kusruti in a coming-of-age story that lingers in your head

Sri starts frequenting Mira’s place, forming a bond with Anila that might feel inappropriate at first glance. Here, Shuchi’s measured writing and masterful character-building come to the rescue. Sri’s parents are suggested to be absent. When Anila asks him who he is more like, his mother or his father, he replies, saying he doesn’t know. “They do their thing, I do mine.” His relationship with Anila can be interpreted as having sexual undercurrents but can also be seen as just a lonely teen’s need for a mother figure. It is complex, Oedipal. Anila herself seems to be in a loveless marriage and, in one scene, is seen reading a book with an ominous title: Desire & Doom.

Girls Will Be Girls is also a riveting psychological drama. Jealousy and tension is simmering between Mira and Anila, which might have exploded in a lesser film. The scenes are written and edited in a way that feels neither fluffy nor incomplete. Oftentimes, you have to look closely to fully absorb the film’s depth. Notice the spring in Mira’s step as she goes downstairs after being appointed Head Prefect. Or how she nervously holds on to the seam of her night suit as her mother interrogates her about who she was talking to so late.

The cinematography by Taiwanese cinematographer Jih-E-Ping, who has collaborated with Shuchi before on the short A Period Piece, is warm and serene, like a painting depicting still life. The subtle, pointed performances elevate the film. Debutante Preeti plays Mira with an adorable innocence. Kani, as Anila, speaks the most when she holds back, and Kesav gives a measured performance as a well-mannered manipulator.

The film gently touches on themes of gender roles, patriarchy, young love, and teenage hormonal urges. Its strength lies in its restraint. Mira and her mother never have an explosive confrontation, but a simple gesture—like Anila asking Mira to get her own milkshake from the kitchen while she and Sri enjoy theirs—feels like a knife to the chest. Or when Sri asks Mira if he can come by next week, and she stays silent for a long, long time. Heaven hath no fury.

Director: Shuchi Talati

Cast: Preeti Panigrahi, Kani Kusruti, Kesav Binoy Kiron

Streamer: Amazon Prime Video

Rating : 3.5/5