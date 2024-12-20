'Rifle Club' Movie review: Guns & puns galore in this wildly entertaining film

Aashiq Abu’s Rifle Club ends on a soaring high, but when the credits start rolling, at least some might feel discontent. Not because the film is bad, but because it seems to get over too soon. Considering the dwindling attention span of today’s audience, filmmakers are wary of long runtimes, but still, something like a Rifle Club deserved more.

It definitely promised more. With an army of interesting characters and their interpersonal dynamics to follow, one is left with no choice but to be glued to the proceedings. So even if the film was another 20-30 minutes long, not many would have complained.

Rifle Club is essentially a clash between two gangs, who deal with guns. While one group trades them, the other operates guns like the back of their hands. When gangster Daya (Anurag Kashyap) and his men land in Rifle Club seeking vengeance for a dear one’s death, little do they know about the club’s members.

This is a simple, straightforward tale of gang war, but what makes the film refreshing is the setting and the quirky characters that populate it. Much of the action is set in the eponymous rifle club, a sprawling mansion surrounded by thick forests. It’s a Wild West-like setting where the law of the land is inconsequential and it all comes down to survival of the fittest. Though it might sound like a bloody, action-packed film, Aashiq Abu opts for a well-balanced treatment, ensuring a fun watch throughout.