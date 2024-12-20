'Rifle Club' Movie review: Guns & puns galore in this wildly entertaining film

Aashiq Abu’s Rifle Club ends on a soaring high, but when the credits start rolling, at least some might feel discontent. Not because the film is bad, but because it seems to get over too soon. Considering the dwindling attention span of today’s audience, filmmakers are wary of long runtimes, but still, something like a Rifle Club deserved more.
It definitely promised more. With an army of interesting characters and their interpersonal dynamics to follow, one is left with no choice but to be glued to the proceedings. So even if the film was another 20-30 minutes long, not many would have complained.
Rifle Club is essentially a clash between two gangs, who deal with guns. While one group trades them, the other operates guns like the back of their hands. When gangster Daya (Anurag Kashyap) and his men land in Rifle Club seeking vengeance for a dear one’s death, little do they know about the club’s members.
This is a simple, straightforward tale of gang war, but what makes the film refreshing is the setting and the quirky characters that populate it. Much of the action is set in the eponymous rifle club, a sprawling mansion surrounded by thick forests. It’s a Wild West-like setting where the law of the land is inconsequential and it all comes down to survival of the fittest. Though it might sound like a bloody, action-packed film, Aashiq Abu opts for a well-balanced treatment, ensuring a fun watch throughout.
Rifle Club is scripted by Syam Pushkaran, Dileesh Karunakaran, and Suhas, and the trio has done a fantastic job with the dialogues. The film has plenty of hilarious one-liners and double entendres, mostly connected with hunting. These jokes they pass at each other also subtly underline the dynamics between them. The writers also ensure none of the actors are present just for the sake of it.
Since the storyline happens over a single day, there isn’t much that we know about these characters. Yet, they all are memorably sketched. It includes a film star trying to get rid of his romantic hero tag; a priest embracing ‘himsa’ (violence) and declaring ‘thattaam’ (let’s kill); a separated middle-aged couple who still care for each other; a ‘nathoon poru’ fuelled by a race to shoot the most number of bad guys; a wheelchaired patriarch still thirsty for some action; a menacing father-son duo and lots more.
All the club members have distinct traits, but one common thing is their valiancy. Despite being outnumbered by men with modern weapons, none of them show signs of fear or withdrawal. It’s as if, all of them, like Vijayaraghavan’s Lonappan, were waiting for one such day to unleash their fury. And boy, how well they do!
The makers also get the casting absolutely right, especially with the choices of Anurag Kashyap and Hanumankind. Though the former has lately been doing several villainous roles, it’s still a delight to watch him bring his wicked side to the fore. As Daya, Anurag Kashyap is restrained for the most part, but his sinister smiles and glances are enough to suggest the threat this man can unleash. Hanumankind, who plays his son, is the surprise package in the film.
He is terrific with his innate attitude, resulting in a magnetic screen presence. Take, for instance, the scene where he enters the rifle club in slo-mo. The mood is further amplified by Rex Vijayan and The Imbachi nailing with the song ‘Killer on the Loose’, which plays in the background. It also sets up a kickass interval point, where the club members are at their fearless best. This is the first time the two gangs are coming face-to-face and despite the presence of several actors, the scene truly belongs to Vani Vishwanath and her raging eyes. Talk about a star’s aura!
Aashiq Abu, who had been a bit off-colour in his last few films, brings his A-game with Rifle Club, where he also doubles up as the cinematographer. He is also aided by Ajayan Chalissery’s excellent production design in creating a fascinating storyworld. As a filmmaker, Aashiq also shows commendable sensitivity in portraying violence and bloodshed. The stylised approach to capturing the action makes it all the more enjoyable. His frequent collaborator Rex Vijayan also steps in with a couple of foot-tapping retro-mood songs and a pulsating score.
But despite the makers getting a lot right, it still feels the film had a lot more potential than what they eventually settled for. The club members, their brotherhood, and some of their individual stories have immense potential for spinoffs. Hopefully, we’ll get to see some of them back in action again.
Film: Rifle Club
Director: Aashiq Abu
Cast: Dileesh Pothan, Anurag Kashyap, Hanumankind, Vani Vishwanath, Unnimaya Prasad, Vijayaraghavan, Vishu Agasthya, Vineeth Kumar
Rating : 3.5/5