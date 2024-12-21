'Bachhala Malli' movie review: Formulaic, yet has its moments

Anyone actively following Indian cinema for the past couple of years knows that ‘anti-hero’ is the new trend among protagonists. They behave in unconventional, often morally dubious manners, and yet there’s an aspirational coolness to their portrayal. In Bachhala Malli, we get a stylish action sequence with Malli (Allari Naresh) early on, showcasing him in all the swagger that a hero is expected to carry.

And yet when the title credit drops, it’s after a visual of Malli being literally down in the dumps. For all the bravado he possesses, Malli is ultimately a wronged man with a tragic past — Director Subba Mangadevvi stays true to this brief for a large part of his film.

On the surface, Bachhala Malli is a formulaic drama, riddled with familiar devices like class-barrier, business rivalry, dysfunctional families, et al. However, Subba, working with a screenplay by Vipparthi Madhu, weaves in plenty of ideas that lend a sense of emotional novelty to the film.

In his late teens, Malli finds himself deserted by his biological father, and slowly lets himself be consumed by abandonment issues. And while he tries to redeem himself many years later, Malli never really succeeds in overcoming his trauma.

It’s not just the trauma from the days gone by that haunts him, but also his reputation of a man brimming with evil. Even when Malli attempts to establish his own business after deciding to turn a new leaf, his actions continue to be misunderstood, landing him in altercations with his village folk time and again, for various reasons.

Although the film never overtly mentions the caste hierarchy, there is a clear dynamic where Malli is established as the underdog while Ganapathi Raju (Achyuth Kumar) is the local power-wielding baron who doesn’t tolerate any kind of competition, let alone from an ‘outsider’ like Malli.

The transformation in Malli’s life arrives after he meets Kaveri (a passable Amritha Iyer). The etching of this love story makes you uncomfortable at first, with its Sethu-like dynamics between the two lovers. However, the relationship between Malli and Kaveri eventually tugs at your heartstrings with a few tender moments, like the one where a drunk Malli sews Kaveri’s dress that gets torn at a wedding.