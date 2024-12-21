'UI' movie review: Upendra’s new flick leaves us reflecting on the status quo

Upendra’s UI is a film with a challenging and surreal narrative that explores intelligence, identity, and societal norms. The film’s opening cards may seem like an abstract puzzle designed to test the viewer’s mind. It begins with a bold disclaimer, urging the intellectually discerning to leave, while daring those who stay to embrace their own folly. This sets the tone for the film, which defies traditional narrative structure and plunges into a complex world of unsettling truths, inviting viewers to engage in a thought-provoking and challenging experience.

The opening cards feature brain-like structures in vibrant colours, which, while initially seem nonsensical, represent the fragility of the mind. Just like the sweet yet delicate candy floss, the mind can be easily influenced by external forces. The protagonist’s mind is depicted as a playground for manipulation, a theme central to the film’s exploration of freedom.

The film explores the dangers of power, knowledge, and technology, showing how their misuse can lead to destruction. Upendra is seen in three shades: first as a director, through the lens of the reviewer Kiran Adarsh (Murali Sharma), who is pushed by Sunaina (Nidhi Subbaih) to review a film. As he watches, he begins to understand how the audience reacts.

One notable moment occurs when a couple, after watching the film, leaves, and the wife discards her mangal sutra, declaring, “Let’s split... freedom,” symbolising a personal revolution that challenges both her marriage and the illusion of connection. Another moment involving a lesbian relationship challenges societal norms and reflects shifting human connections in the digital age. The director does not spare social media, either. This is when Kiran Adarsh begins to research the script, taking us into the world of UI.