'RRR: Behind and Beyond' documentary review: Riveting exploration of Rajamouli's conviction to his creation

S Rajamouli’s RRR wasn’t just a cinematic triumph; it was a phenomenon that transcended borders, ignited imaginations, and etched itself into the annals of India’s filmmaking history. The documentary RRR: Behind and Beyond peels back the layers of this magnum opus, offering a riveting exploration of its genesis, execution, and the relentless vision of its creator, SS Rajamouli. While the documentary brims with pride and awe, it leaves one yearning for a more textured narrative beyond its celebratory tone.
The premise of RRR was audacious from the outset—two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, reimagined as larger-than-life heroes in a fictionalised saga of friendship and rebellion. Bringing together Telugu cinema’s powerhouses, NTR Jr and Ram Charan, the film delivered breathtaking action sequences, a euphoric musical centrepiece in Naatu Naatu, and a deeply symbolic narrative that resonated universally.
Behind and Beyond meticulously unpacks these elements, offering viewers a glimpse into the herculean effort behind every frame. Starting with the idea, the first shot, the massive bone chilling introduction of Ramaraju to the final moments after the Academy Award, the film ties up the whole journey efficiently in a perfect runtime of 1 hour and 38 minutes.
Rajamouli, the maestro of action cinema, emerges as the documentary’s beating heart. His child-like enthusiasm and meticulous attention to detail shine through as he deconstructs the film’s most iconic scenes. Each action block is not merely a spectacle but a narrative device, laden with symbolism and emotional depth.
The director’s revelation about the ‘Fire and Water’ scene with a child in peril, with Ramaraju and Bheem embodying Hindu and Muslim identities as they unite for a common cause, underscores the profound symbolism woven into the film’s fabric.
The documentary’s strength lies in its ability to demystify the artistry behind the spectacle. No movement, no reaction, is unplanned or accidental in a Rajamouli film.
The mob scene introducing Ramaraju, for instance, is a marvel of coordination and storytelling. Rajamouli’s team recounts how each beat, from Ram Charan’s physicality to the synchronised chaos of the crowd, was painstakingly rehearsed to achieve perfection. This commitment to precision elevates Rajamouli’s action sequences from mere entertainment to ones worthy of greater artistic appreciation.
Equally captivating is the spotlight on Academy Award winner MM Keeravani, the musical genius whose compositions form the soul of RRR. The documentary delves into his unique process, revealing how he uses words as a foundation for his melodies.
Keeravani’s ability to craft music that resonates on a visceral level is both mystifying and awe-inspiring. His explanation of the hidden linguistic cues in his compositions offers a new appreciation for his Oscar-winning work, particularly for those who grew up listening to his music. The idea of Bheem’s signature Gond theme that comes from deep insight into the Gond tribal folk is commendable, as is the thought behind the Jail escape theme blending Indian folk undertones with a Hollywood Western music.
The camaraderie between Jr NTR and Ram Charan is another highlight. Behind and Beyond celebrates their off-screen bond and the nuanced performances that brought their characters to life.
Rajamouli’s inspired casting, juxtaposing Charan’s calm demeanour with NTR’s fiery energy, adds a compelling layer of complexity. The actors’ ability to embody traits opposite to their natural personas is another great revelation we get through this documentary.
However, the documentary falters in its unwavering focus on triumph. While it touches on the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, these moments are glossed over, depriving the narrative of tension and drama. The journey of RRR was undoubtedly fraught with obstacles, and a deeper exploration of these struggles would have added richness to the documentary. Instead, it opts for a straightforward celebratory tone, which, while uplifting, feels somewhat one-dimensional.
The film’s reception in the west, from the viral sensation of Naatu Naatu to the jaw-dropping interval scene featuring Jr NTR and a stampede of wild animals, is recounted with palpable excitement.
While these moments are undeniably thrilling, they are also well-trodden territory for fans familiar with RRR’s meteoric rise. For newcomers, the documentary serves as a comprehensive introduction, but for seasoned admirers, it offers little in the way of new revelations.
Ultimately, RRR: Behind and Beyond is a testament to the genius of SS Rajamouli and his team. It’s a love letter to the art of filmmaking, showcasing the sweat, precision, and passion that go into creating a cinematic masterpiece. While its lack of lows may leave some viewers wanting, it’s an undeniably enthralling watch for anyone captivated by the magic of RRR. For filmmakers and cinephiles, it’s an invaluable resource—a rare glimpse into the mind of a visionary who has redefined the possibilities of action cinema.
Movie: RRR: BEHIND & BEYOND
Cast: Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, MM Keeravani, Sabu Cyril, Vijayendra Prasad
Director: SS Rajamouli