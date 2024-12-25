'RRR: Behind and Beyond' documentary review: Riveting exploration of Rajamouli's conviction to his creation

S Rajamouli’s RRR wasn’t just a cinematic triumph; it was a phenomenon that transcended borders, ignited imaginations, and etched itself into the annals of India’s filmmaking history. The documentary RRR: Behind and Beyond peels back the layers of this magnum opus, offering a riveting exploration of its genesis, execution, and the relentless vision of its creator, SS Rajamouli. While the documentary brims with pride and awe, it leaves one yearning for a more textured narrative beyond its celebratory tone.

The premise of RRR was audacious from the outset—two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, reimagined as larger-than-life heroes in a fictionalised saga of friendship and rebellion. Bringing together Telugu cinema’s powerhouses, NTR Jr and Ram Charan, the film delivered breathtaking action sequences, a euphoric musical centrepiece in Naatu Naatu, and a deeply symbolic narrative that resonated universally.

Behind and Beyond meticulously unpacks these elements, offering viewers a glimpse into the herculean effort behind every frame. Starting with the idea, the first shot, the massive bone chilling introduction of Ramaraju to the final moments after the Academy Award, the film ties up the whole journey efficiently in a perfect runtime of 1 hour and 38 minutes.

Rajamouli, the maestro of action cinema, emerges as the documentary’s beating heart. His child-like enthusiasm and meticulous attention to detail shine through as he deconstructs the film’s most iconic scenes. Each action block is not merely a spectacle but a narrative device, laden with symbolism and emotional depth.

The director’s revelation about the ‘Fire and Water’ scene with a child in peril, with Ramaraju and Bheem embodying Hindu and Muslim identities as they unite for a common cause, underscores the profound symbolism woven into the film’s fabric.

The documentary’s strength lies in its ability to demystify the artistry behind the spectacle. No movement, no reaction, is unplanned or accidental in a Rajamouli film.

The mob scene introducing Ramaraju, for instance, is a marvel of coordination and storytelling. Rajamouli’s team recounts how each beat, from Ram Charan’s physicality to the synchronised chaos of the crowd, was painstakingly rehearsed to achieve perfection. This commitment to precision elevates Rajamouli’s action sequences from mere entertainment to ones worthy of greater artistic appreciation.