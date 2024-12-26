'Max' movie review: Kichcha Sudeep is riveting in a film delivering maximum entertainment

Max, from Sudeep, arrives after a long silence following his last project, Vikrant Rona (2022). The anticipation surrounding this release was deafening, leaving fans to wonder what Sudeep was cooking up next. With a new director, Vijay Karthikeyan, at the helm and the backing of a massive Tamil production house, expectations were sky-high. Moreover, with “Maximum Mass” lingering at every step of the film’s making and right up to the release date the question remained: Did Max redefine the concept of a maximum mass entertainer?
The film kicks off with a political scenario, setting the stage with a tense, atmospheric farmhouse meeting between the ruling party and members of the opposition. Unlike the typical hero introduction sequence you’d expect, we instead get a quirky, lighthearted song, introducing us to politician Gani (Sunil). What follows is a tonal shift as the drama unfolds, marking the beginning of the chaos that ensues.
Arjun Mahakshay, fondly called Max (Sudeep), is a police officer with strong principles who has been repeatedly suspended for doing what’s right. Assigned to a forgotten suburban police station on the eve of what should have been a routine shift, Max quickly finds himself plunged into a nightmare. What begins as a simple task—detaining two unruly children, Veera (Sujith), and Michel ( Anirudh Bhat), the sons of powerful politicians—soon spirals into a life-and-death struggle when Max receives a late-night call that something has gone terribly wrong. The detainees, once behind bars, are now unresponsive. The clock is ticking, and the truth seems to slip further away with each passing moment.
What follows is a whirlwind of danger, corruption, and political intrigue. Max finds himself at the heart of a conspiracy where gangsters, politicians, and even his own colleagues seem to be pulling him into a storm of violence and betrayal. The police station, once a symbol of order, quickly transforms into a battleground. Max is no longer just fighting crime; he’s fighting to protect his colleagues working the night shift. This is a thriller where every decision has consequences, and no one, not even Max, is safe from the spiraling violence.
Enter Roopa (Varalaxmi Sarathkumar), a sharp and determined crime inspector who emerges as a crucial ally for Max. Her keen intelligence and ability to read people make her a valuable asset in uncovering the truth. But there’s always a lingering question: what is her true motive, and is she truly on Max’s side, or does she have her own hidden agenda?
The film takes the audience on a maze game, where every move comes at a cost. There are no pauses for sentimentality—only action and suspense. Though Max shares certain similarities with those films, especially with its police station setting and the unfolding of events over a single night, it isn’t just another copycat. Max stands on its own with its fresh approach and original twists.
Here Max is not simply fighting against criminals, but against a system rife with corruption. His battle to protect his colleagues becomes a larger metaphor for the fight between good and evil in a broken world.
Director Vijay Kartikeyan’s approach to Max is one of precision and urgency. He sticks to the tight timeline of a single night, unraveling backstories swiftly without wasting time on exposition. There’s no room for unnecessary emotional beats. What’s striking is the absence of typical heroic moments—there are no grand speeches or slow-motion sequences. Instead, punchlines and action drive the narrative forward, creating a relentless momentum that doesn’t allow for hesitation or second-guessing.
A particularly intriguing element is the recitation of ‘Baa Baa Black Sheep,’ which gets a police version, narrated by Sudeep in his baritone voice. This adds a unique atmosphere to the film, giving depth to the otherwise straightforward thriller.
If there’s one thing Max proves, it’s that in a world where nothing is as it seems, survival is a matter of constant vigilance, where every choice could be your last. Sudeep takes charge right from the word go—his portrayal of the police officer carries his signature style, yet departs from his previous roles in this avatar, while maintaining his mass appeal. Despite several actors coming and going, he carries the entire show with his punchlines and high-octane, action-packed presence. Whether it’s his intense performance or his signature style—often accompanied by a cigarette and a series of disclaimers—Kichcha Sudeep owns the screen.
Alongside him, a host of actors contribute to the film’s energy, but it’s the tempo-driven background score by Ajaneesh Loknath that truly elevates the atmosphere, keeping the action front and centre as one of the unsung heroes behind the scenes. Even the songs are well-integrated, with lyrics by Anup Bhandari complementing the action sequences. The Maximum Mass track especially sets a high note for the film.
Despite the entire film unfolding at night, cinematographer Shekhar Chandra manages to create a visual experience that is as captivating as the story itself, ensuring that every scene enhances the tension and drama. A special mention goes to the art director, whose work aligns perfectly with the story.
The film features a host of actors, including Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who shines with her limited yet pivotal role, and Ilavarasu as Ravanan, whose character is key to the twist of Max. Characters like Sukrutha Wagle, who plays Meenakumari, and Samyukta Hornad as Aarti explore the insights and little struggles of female police officers. Ugramm Manju’s character as Das gets significant exposure, and Vijay Chendoor, Nagarjun.GG, Sunil, Veena Sunder, Redin Kingsley, Karan Arya, Pramod Shetty, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Anirudh Bhat also contribute, making an impact in the unfolding narrative.
In the end, Max is not just about the action—it’s a story about moral ambiguity, the corruption of power, and the relentless pursuit of justice. Max is a hero who will not be stopped, no matter the cost. The film’s climax, which ties together all the threads of political conspiracy, crime, and personal redemption, leaves a lasting impact on the audience.
The final scenes are a celebration of action cinema—fast-paced, intense, and ending on an unexpected note, as Max chooses to ride off into the sunrise on a scooter. While Max represents mass appeal, the film provides a thrilling experience and leaves room for an open end because Max has yet to officially join the duty.
Max
Director: Vijay Karthikeyan
Cast: Sudeep, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samyukta Hornad, Sukrutha Wagle, Sunil, Ilavarasu, Sujith, Vijay Chendoor, Govinde Gowda, and Nagarjun
Rating: 3.5/5