'Max' movie review: Kichcha Sudeep is riveting in a film delivering maximum entertainment

Max, from Sudeep, arrives after a long silence following his last project, Vikrant Rona (2022). The anticipation surrounding this release was deafening, leaving fans to wonder what Sudeep was cooking up next. With a new director, Vijay Karthikeyan, at the helm and the backing of a massive Tamil production house, expectations were sky-high. Moreover, with “Maximum Mass” lingering at every step of the film’s making and right up to the release date the question remained: Did Max redefine the concept of a maximum mass entertainer?

The film kicks off with a political scenario, setting the stage with a tense, atmospheric farmhouse meeting between the ruling party and members of the opposition. Unlike the typical hero introduction sequence you’d expect, we instead get a quirky, lighthearted song, introducing us to politician Gani (Sunil). What follows is a tonal shift as the drama unfolds, marking the beginning of the chaos that ensues.

Arjun Mahakshay, fondly called Max (Sudeep), is a police officer with strong principles who has been repeatedly suspended for doing what’s right. Assigned to a forgotten suburban police station on the eve of what should have been a routine shift, Max quickly finds himself plunged into a nightmare. What begins as a simple task—detaining two unruly children, Veera (Sujith), and Michel ( Anirudh Bhat), the sons of powerful politicians—soon spirals into a life-and-death struggle when Max receives a late-night call that something has gone terribly wrong. The detainees, once behind bars, are now unresponsive. The clock is ticking, and the truth seems to slip further away with each passing moment.